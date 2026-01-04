200 more homes up for grabs in the north after record-breaking 2025

2025 was a record-breaking year of sales at Playford Alive, with hundreds of blocks of land snapped up by homebuyers looking for affordable family living.

Around 360 land contracts were exchanged at the Malinauskas Labor Government’s development precinct in 2025, about 8% more than 2024’s record, made possible by a massive eastern expansion earlier this year.

One of the first homebuyers to contribute to the record-breaking 2025 is Alec Nguyen, who recently bought a block of land to build his dream three-bedroom, two-bathroom home within Playford Alive’s eastern precinct.

Alec, who works for Metricon, the company that will construct his home, said he was looking forward to getting out of the rental market and becoming a homeowner in a growing community.

Building on the success of 2025, another 200 residential allotments will be made available over Summer 25-26, the biggest number ever released in such a short period by Renewal SA, spread across three separate sales releases.

The first 75 went on sale in December, offering sizes of up to 662m² and prices starting from $222,500.

Another 60 are anticipated to be released this month, with the third release to follow in February.

All allotments are located within the Wattle Precinct, part of Playford Alive’s eastern precinct.

The expanded area covering Playford Alive’s eastern precinct spans 71 hectares and will accommodate about 1,480 homes, with about 30% meeting state government affordability targets.

Playford Alive East is expected to support an average of 590 full-time equivalent jobs annually and contribute approximately $570 million to Gross State Product over the development period.

Playford Alive more broadly is one of the largest urban renewal projects in Australia.

Led by Renewal SA, in partnership with the South Australian Housing Trust and the City of Playford, more than 43,000 people are expected to call this community home by completion in the 2030s.

Since beginning in 2008, Playford Alive’s rapid development has delivered thousands of homes across more than 1,000 hectares, along with schools, a medical centre, railway station, wetlands, parklands and a $250 million town centre.

For more information about Playford Alive, and to enquire about available land, visit playfordalive.com.au.

Affordable allotments are made available through the state government’s HomeSeeker SA platform, currently capped at $232,650. Visit homeseeker.sa.gov.au for more information.

Attributable to Nick Champion

2025 has broken sales records at Playford Alive. The real-life outcome of this is hundreds of more homes for South Australian families.

We are determined to keep the momentum going with hundreds more lots on sale this summer.

These lots will become the homes of even more South Australians and will together contribute to the growing, vibrant community at Playford Alive.

Every one of the lots sold in 2025 and the ones on sale this summer represents another opportunity for a South Australian family to realise the dream of home ownership.

Attributable to James Agness, Labor candidate for Light

Amid a national housing crisis, new family homes in master planned developments such as Playford Alive are critical in ensuring the dream of an affordable entry into home ownership remains attainable.

With investment in critical infrastructure, the Northern Expressway, Gawler Line and Northern Parklands each on Playford Alive’s doorstep, it is no surprises that lots are in high demand.

The team at Renewal SA are to be commended for their continual delivery of Playford Alive project as new connected communities in the Northern Suburbs are established for future generations.

Attributable to Playford Alive first homebuyer Alec Nguyen

When I first started to look for the best way to enter the market, Playford Alive made it amazingly achievable with land prices.

Growing up, I’ve always seen Munno Para being developed into an estate.

Watching Munno Para change, and now to be one of the residents, is an amazing experience.