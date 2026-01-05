Slayer PR Founder Lindsay Kirsh to Speak at the New York Restaurant Show on Public Relations As A Core Growth Strategy

Lindsay Kirsh, Founder and Chief Strategist at Slayer Public Relations Slayer Public Relations

The session will educate restaurant and hospitality leaders on PR’s role in building brand credibility, relevance and positive reputation to drive sales

In restaurants and hospitality, PR is what turns great concepts into must-visit brands. It shapes perception, enhances reputation, reinforces relevance, and gives guests a clear reason to choose you.” — Lindsay Kirsh, Founder of Slayer Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay Kirsh , Founder and Chief Strategist of Slayer Public Relations , will speak at the New York Restaurant Show on Monday, March 10, 2026, on the role of public relations as a core business function for legacy and emerging restaurant brands focused on long-term growth and positive reputation through narrative-driven storytelling that drives conversation, visibility, and consumer adoption.As competition intensifies across the restaurant and hospitality industry, the session “PR as the Secret Ingredient: Leveraging Public Relations to Drive Restaurant Success and How To Maximize Strategies For Lasting Impact”, will analyze will analyze why public relations is a long-term investment that builds consumer trust and loyalty through consistent, culturally relevant storytelling, community engagement, and reputation management—driving earned media that reaches target consumers and supports sustained sales performance.“Restaurants can’t rely on promotions or paid media alone to stay top-of-mind,” says Kirsh, Founder of Slayer Public Relations. “Advertising is short-lived and PR is a long-term investment strategy for legacy and emerging restaurant brands looking to build or re-establish their reputation, stay culturally relevant, and earn consumer loyalty.”With more than 15 years of experience advising global and national restaurant and hospitality brands, Kirsh delivers a results-driven perspective built on brand repositioning, narrative ownership, crisis communications, and scalable growth strategy.The session will focus on:1. Driving Business Through PR: Learn how strategic communications fuels guest traffic, strengthens loyalty, maintains relevancy and protects brand reputation in the high-stakes hospitality space.2. Audience Insights by Generation: Discover how to segment target consumers and craft PR strategies that resonate authentically with Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and beyond.3. Maximizing ROI: Understand why investing in PR delivers sustainable growth compared to short-lived paid ads and discount-driven promotions that erode profit margins.4. Community & Cause Marketing: See how PR-led community involvement and CSR initiatives foster trust, emotional connections, and long-term sales.5. Identifying and shaping brand moments powerful enough to drive earned media headlines, reviews and cross-platform coverage.About Slayer Public RelationsSlayer Public Relations is an independent, full-service PR and brand reputation agency specializing in food & beverage, hospitality, lifestyle, retail, and consumer brands. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Slayer PR partners with legacy and emerging brands to develop clear narratives, protect reputation, and build visibility through earned media. The agency combines cutting-edge strategy, deep media relationships and targeted storytelling to drives long-term brand relevance and trust.For more information, visit https://www.slayerpr.com About The New York Restaurant ShowThe New York Restaurant Show is one of the Northeast’s leading events for restaurant owners, operators, chefs, and foodservice professionals. Held annually in New York City, the show brings together industry leaders, emerging brands, and solution providers to explore the trends, insights, and strategies shaping the future of the restaurant and hospitality industry.For more information, visit https://www.newyorkrestaurantshow.com/

