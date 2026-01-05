Innovative Connections and MSBCoach Announce Merger and Acquisition Expanding Leadership and Coaching Capabilities

Innovative Connections is proud to announce the merger and acquisition of MSB Coach, LLC.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Connections , a leading organizational development and leadership consulting firm, is proud to announce the merger and acquisition of MSB Coach, LLC , a Virginia-based executive coaching and leadership development company founded by Dr. Michelle Braden.With this acquisition comes the opportunity of diversified talent and additional resources to provide the best of the best for consulting services. This expansion brings the opportunity to work with a variety of clients in industries ranging from healthcare, construction, education and human resources with the fusion of teams from Innovation Connections and MSB Coach, LLC.“Together, we are building something stronger than either organization could create alone — a firm that blends rigor with humanity and equips leaders to navigate complexity with confidence and integrity. This acquisition was not only about the expansion of services, but it’s also about adding people whose values and approach align deeply with ours. The experience and thought leadership of the MSB Coach team enrich our collective capacity and reinforce our commitment to helping leaders lead with clarity, courage, and authenticity,” states Dr. Laurie Cure.MSB Coach was founded in 2008 to provide leadership development and coaching to a variety of organizations. Led with evidence-based coaching, Dr. Braden has been recognized for her Conversational Oxygenframework. This method has led to sustained growth from MSB Coach and the successful teachings to instill leadership and growth with clients.The integration comes with the promise of commitment to all clients and additional resources, now offering additional services provided by those with MSB Coach, LLC. The team at MSB Coach, LLC offers a background of Fortune 500 companies, non-profits and small businesses, providing a range of expertise and experience to provide the best leadership and consulting abilities to help clients thrive.“The MSB Coach team brings a deep and diverse range of experience, spanning Fortune 500 organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses. Their collective expertise strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, evidence-based leadership and coaching support across industries,” says Dr. Cure.This acquisition brings a variety of new outlooks and strong sources and various backgrounds, displaying a strong team and a go-to no matter what industry.To learn more about Innovative Connections, visit here About Innovative ConnectionsInnovative Connections partners with organizations to align strategy, leadership, and culture. The firm provides executive coaching, organizational consulting, team development, and customized leadership programs designed to create workplaces where people thrive.About MSB CoachMSB Coach is a Virginia-based leadership coaching and development firm dedicated to empowering leaders to reach their full potential. Since 2008, MSB Coach has partnered with clients across industries to foster authentic leadership and organizational growth.

