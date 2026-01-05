CRESCENT GARDEN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Architectural education focussed Crescent Garden Foundation, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jack Tsang FRAS as head of its Executive Team.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crescent Garden Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of Jack Tsang FRAS as the head of its Executive Team. Mr. Tsang brings to this distinguished role a confluence of legal expertise, cultural insight and an unwavering commitment to the Foundation’s mission of advancing philanthropy, scholarship and educational access to the architectural and built environments globally.Educated in the United Kingdom and Australia, Mr. Tsang read Laws at the University of Nottingham and holds a Master of Laws from the Australian National University. He trained as an English Solicitor at Simmons & Simmons and subsequently practised in mergers and acquisitions with the distinguished London firm Slaughter and May. His professional acumen is matched by a passionate dedication to cultural and heritage preservation, particularly in relation to East Asian architectural history and Hong Kong’s built legacy. In recognition of his scholarly and cultural contributions, Mr. Tsang was elected a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland.As head of the Executive Team, Mr. Tsang will provide strategic oversight of the Foundation’s programmes and operations, with a particular focus on building enduring institutional partnerships that extend the Foundation’s impact across communities it supports. His appointment reflects the Foundation’s commitment to stewardship and thoughtful expansion of its philanthropic endeavours.“We are delighted to welcome Jack as Executive Director” said Ms. Peggy Siu, the Founding Chair of the Crescent Garden Foundation. “His distinguished international career and dedication to the clan’s heritage stewardship will be invaluable as we continue to uphold the Foundation’s mission and deepen our global engagement.”About the Crescent Garden FoundationThe Crescent Garden Foundation, anchored in a family clan representing over 160 years of architectural contribution and philanthropic legacy, advances philanthropic support for various scholarship and educational access initiatives in the architectural and built environments.The Crescent Garden Foundation is incorporated in England and Wales. Its registered office is situated at 53 Davies Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 5JH, England. Its representative office is situated at Level 16, The Hong Kong Club Building, 3A Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong.

