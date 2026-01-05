DA GAIMCHNG3R. THE LAST OF MY KIND (THE FINAL JOURNEY)

"Last of My Kind:

DA GAIMCHNG3R is retiring from his music career, marking the end of a 35+ year journey. His final album is set to release on 2/6/26

PALMDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast hip-hop legend DA GAIMCHNG3R announces the release of his final studio album, Last of My Kind: The Final Journey, marking the close of a powerful 35+ year career in the music industry.

DA GAIMCHNG3R is a founding member of iconic groups South Central Cartel, Havoc & Prodeje, and Murder Squad, and helped make history as part of the first West Coast rap group signed to Def Jam Records under Russell Simmons. He is also the son of soul legend Robert "Squirrel" Lester of The Chi-Lites, carrying a deep musical legacy. This final album showcases DA GAIMCHNG3R as a solo artist with a unique delivery and sound. The project features 13 songs, each different in style and energy, ranging from mellow and reflective to raw and hard-hitting. Production comes from Mellow Mac, Hitman, and DA GAIMCHNG3R himself, with features from legendary friends and collaborators.

Visually, the project is just as strong, with eight music videos already completed and plans to re- lease videos for all 13 tracks. In support of the album, The Final Journey Tour begins in January, with shows booked worldwide. DA GAIMCHNG3R plans to retire at the end of 2026, making this album and tour a final statement to the culture.

DA GAIMCHNG3R (also known as Havoc da Mouthpiece) is a veteran artist, producer, and executive whose imprint on music and culture spans decades. A former pillar of the legendary group South-Central Cartel, he has since evolved beyond the role of performer - building a reputation for crafting, producing, and marketing albums that resonate deeply and live on. Under the banner GWK Records (where he serves as CEO), DA GAIMCHNG3R has over- seen a body of work that reflects his artistic integrity, business acumen, and commitment to excellence.

Through a collaborative bond with Calvin "Squirrel" Chi-Lites Jr. - son of soul music icon The Chi-Lites legend Robert "Squirrel" — he has extended his reach into the broader music industry, forging lifelong connections and alliances that amplify every project he touches. Under his leadership, what began as a solo creative venture has grown into a powerhouse network of artists, producers, and executives. This award-winning management team brings de- cades of combined experience on both the creative and business sides-delivering performances, productions, and marketing campaigns that rival, and often exceed, what traditional record labels have achieved in the past.

Today, DA GAIMCHNG3R stands at the helm of GaimChng3r Entertainment (GCE) - a fast-growing, full-spectrum multimedia enterprise spanning film, television, video production, apparel, booking services, and talent management. With GCE, he isn't just releasing music: he's spearheading a cultural takeover - reimagining how music, media, and lifestyle converge. Through vision, experience, and relentless drive, DA GAIMCHNG3R continues to reshape the music world - inviting a new generation into the powerful, ever-evolving universe of GaimChng3r Entertainment.

Without Me: Da Gaimchng3r Feat: Treach & Bo Roc

