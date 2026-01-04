New Monthly Income Tax Roundtable for Practioners

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new collaborative roundtable for tax professionals focused on tax issues is launching this week, offering practitioners a structured forum to explore real-world technical challenges, share insights, and engage in peer discussion. The initiative responds to an accelerating need within the profession for deeper technical collaboration amid evolving international compliance requirements.

The Roundtable Program is designed to provide tax practitioners with a forum for collective problem-solving and practical analysis. It diverges from traditional continuing education or coaching models by emphasizing interactive dialogue over lectures, enabling participants to work through actual scenarios and compare professional approaches with peers and subject-matter experts.

A key offering at the outset of the program is the International Tax Roundtable, a monthly discussion group facilitated by Mary Beth Lougen, EA, USTCP, an internationally recognized tax expert with more than three decades of experience in U.S. and cross-border taxation.

Mary Beth brings a long career advising on expatriate and international tax topics, working in both the United States and Canada, and she is widely respected within the profession for her technical depth and practitioner-focused guidance. Her credentials include designation as an Enrolled Agent and as a U.S. Tax Court Practitioner, equipping her to support complex compliance and reporting matters.

The launch comes at a time when global mobility and international financial reporting continue to generate intricate tax issues for practitioners and their clients. Professionals who serve internationally mobile individuals, expatriates, and businesses with cross-border activities increasingly face layered compliance obligations as well as nuanced interpretation of treaty, reporting, and advisory standards.

The Tax Roundtable is intended as a collaborative, case-based forum where participants can discuss challenging scenarios drawn from their day-to-day practice, including how to interpret and apply foreign reporting requirements, navigate issues associated with cross-border income, and manage compliance risk for globally mobile clients. These discussions provide practitioners with opportunities to exchange perspectives and deepen their technical understanding in areas where guidance may be sparse or continuously evolving.

Unlike formal training programs or one-on-one coaching arrangements, the roundtable model emphasizes shared insight and collective problem-solving among experienced peers. Participants are encouraged to bring questions, case examples, and practical concerns to the table, creating a dynamic environment for discussion that reflects broader shifts within the profession toward peer-driven learning and collaborative development.

“This roundtable was created to meet a real need we hear from practitioners,” said Mary Beth. In my sessions “Technical tax challenges — especially in international and expatriate contexts — often don’t fit cleanly into a slide deck or lecture format. Practitioners benefit when they can talk through these issues with others who face similar work every day.”

The inaugural session for international issues is scheduled for this week, marking the official start of what organizers describe as an ongoing monthly series. Future sessions are expected to be shaped by participant input and emerging developments within international tax practice.

The Roundtable Program may be especially relevant for tax professionals who regularly engage with complex compliance obligations or work with expatriate and internationally mobile clients, offering a space to enhance advisory skills and technical expertise through dialogue rather than conventional classroom formats.

Additional details about the program and participation are available online at… https://www.tomg.tax/taxpros-roundtable

