CS3 Investments Acquires Winding Springs: 180-Unit Class A Multifamily Asset, Expanding Leadership in Elizabethtown, KY

Winding Springs - 180 Class A - Multifamily Property in Elizabethtown KY

Acquisition strengthens CS3’s institutional footprint in Elizabethtown as AI-driven energy storage investment accelerates housing demand and partner interest.

This acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to acquiring institutional-quality multifamily assets in markets supported by energy infrastructure investment and durable long-term housing demand.” — Carlos Salguero, President, CS3 Investments

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CS3 Investments, a multifamily real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating institutional-quality Class A communities, announced today the successful closing of the acquisition of Winding Springs, a 180-unit Class A apartment and townhome community located in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. With this acquisition, CS3’s portfolio expands from 1,777 units to 1,957 units nationwide, reinforcing the firm’s disciplined growth strategy and strengthening its position as a repeat buyer and long-term owner of premier multifamily assets.

The acquisition of Winding Springs represents a strategic expansion in a market benefiting from favorable demographic trends, sustained employment drivers, and increasing relevance within the national energy and infrastructure landscape. The community consists of luxury apartments and townhomes designed to serve professionals, families, and workforce residents seeking high-quality housing in a growing regional hub.

Elizabethtown: Positioned for AI-Driven Energy Storage and Infrastructure Growth

Elizabethtown continues to emerge as a compelling growth market driven by increasing investment in battery energy storage systems, AI-enabled infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Across the United States, major industrial and technology leaders are reallocating capital toward scalable energy storage solutions that support artificial intelligence workloads, data centers, utilities, and modernized electrical grids.

Ford Reinvests in AI Energy Storage and Advanced Battery Manufacturing as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen U.S.-based manufacturing capacity and support next-generation energy solutions. Ford Motor Company recently announced a $2 billion reinvestment initiative that includes operations in Kentucky, underscoring the growing importance of resilient energy infrastructure and advanced battery systems as foundational components of future economic growth.

More information on Ford’s reinvestment strategy can be found here:

https://www.fromtheroad.ford.com/us/en/articles/2025/ford-reinvests-trucks-hybrids-affordable-electric-vehicles

These macroeconomic and industrial trends continue to elevate Elizabethtown’s profile as a destination for investment, employment expansion, and sustained housing demand tied to long-term infrastructure and technology adoption.

Strategic Market Leadership and Portfolio Expansion

The acquisition of Winding Springs builds upon CS3 Investments’ established presence in Elizabethtown through its ownership of The Reserve at Cool Springs, a 216-unit Class A multifamily community and the largest apartment property in the market. Together, these two assets position CS3 Investments as a market-leading owner-operator with meaningful scale, operational efficiencies, and deep market insight.

This growing footprint allows CS3 to serve a diverse tenant base while reinforcing relationships with employers, brokers, and institutional partners seeking stable, high-quality housing solutions in the region.

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Elizabethtown,” said Carlos Salguero, President of CS3 Investments. “This market reflects the type of long-term opportunity we target—supported by infrastructure investment, advanced technology adoption, and durable demand fundamentals. Winding Springs aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring best-in-class assets in markets positioned for sustained growth.”

Institutional-Quality Platform and Investor Alignment

Winding Springs joins CS3 Investments’ expanding portfolio of Class A multifamily assets, including McKenzie in St. Louis, The Reserve at Cool Springs in Elizabethtown, and The Gateway Village in Murfreesboro. Each acquisition reflects CS3’s focus on high-quality construction, strong submarket selection, disciplined underwriting, and hands-on asset management.

CS3 Investments Institutional Multifamily Real Estate Investment Platform focuses on acquiring and operating institutional-quality assets across top U.S. markets while maintaining deep alignment with its investor base. The firm consistently co-invests alongside its partners, ensuring shared incentives, disciplined execution, and a long-term ownership mindset.

The acquisition of Winding Springs represents another step forward in CS3 Investments’ roadmap toward $1 billion in assets under management by 2030, demonstrating the firm’s ability to execute institutional-grade transactions while remaining focused on fundamentals, relationships, and sustainable value creation.

Investors interested to Invest in Commercial Real Estate with Carlos Salguero on YouTube can access educational content and market insights directly from CS3 leadership.

For more information, visit CS3Investments.com.

Winding Springs | CS3 Investments Opportunity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.