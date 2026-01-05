CES 2026: FotoCube Launches an AI-Powered Family Smart Calendar Designed for Real Family Life

FotoCube AI-powered calendar keeps your family life organized effortlessly.

Experience Magic Frame videos and AI-powered family calendar planning with FotoCube’s innovative smart display.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At CES 2026, FotoCube officially unveiled its latest product: an AI-powered family smart calendar display designed to help families plan, coordinate, and stay emotionally connected — all from a single shared screen.Unlike traditional smart displays or digital photo frames, FotoCube is built around a clear belief: the calendar should be the intelligent center of family life. By combining AI-driven scheduling, shared coordination, and emotional visual experiences, FotoCube aims to reduce daily planning friction while strengthening family connection.「A Calendar That Works Like a Family Assistant」At the core of FotoCube is Calendar Agent, an AI assistant designed specifically for family scenarios. Instead of manually adding events, users can simply describe plans — such as school activities, family trips, or fitness goals — and the system automatically creates, organizes, and syncs events across the household calendar.Calendar Agent can also suggest optimal times based on shared availability, anticipate scheduling conflicts, and help families stay aligned without constant back-and-forth communication.“Families don’t need more screens — they need something that truly understands how family life works,” said Matt, Founder of FotoCube. “We believe the calendar should be proactive, not just a place to record events.”「Turning Memories Into Living Moments」In addition to scheduling, FotoCube introduces Magic Frame, a feature that transforms family photos into short AI-generated videos, bringing everyday memories to life on the home screen.These dynamic visuals blend naturally with upcoming events and reminders, allowing the display to reflect both what’s happening now and what’s coming next — turning the calendar into a living timeline of family life.「Designed for Real Homes, Not Just Tech Demos」FotoCube is designed for shared family spaces such as kitchens and living rooms, with a clean, glanceable interface suitable for all ages. By prioritizing clarity, warmth, and simplicity, FotoCube positions itself as a lifestyle product rather than a traditional gadget.The company sees this approach as a shift in how smart home devices should serve families: fewer apps, less coordination overhead, and more shared understanding.「Live Experience at CES 2026 (Partner Booths)」FotoCube will be showcased live at CES 2026 through its partners at the following locations:●Partner Booth 1○Hall: South Hall 1○Booth: 32302●Partner Booth 2○Hall: South Hall 1○Booth: 31734Live demos will highlight:●AI-powered schedule creation and management●Family collaboration with Calendar Agent●Magic Frame photo-to-video experience「About FotoCube」FotoCube builds intelligent displays designed for modern family life, helping households stay organized while maintaining emotional connection. With deep experience in consumer electronics and AI-driven software, the FotoCube team is reimagining the family calendar as the central interface of the modern home — where planning, memory, and connection come together.For more information, visit https://www.ifotocube.com/

Warmer, More Efficient Lifestyles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.