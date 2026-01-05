ReElement Technologies Partners with Transition Equity Partners to Expand Global Rare Earth Refining Capacity

$200 Million Strategic Equity Facility Accelerates U.S. and Allied Critical Mineral Refining Capacity

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for the commercial and defense industries, today announced the closing of a $200 million strategic equity facility from Transition Equity Partners, LLC (TEP).

This investment will accelerate the commercial deployment of ReElement’s proprietary, multi-mineral refining platform, with an initial focus on the buildout of the Company’s Marion, Indiana facility to meet near-term domestic demand. From this foundation, ReElement and TEP plan to strategically develop additional facilities across the United States and select international markets. Leveraging its versatile and modularly scalable refining architecture and proprietary chromatographic separation processes, the Marion site will focus on processing light rare earths, heavy rare earths and other critical defense elements. With TEP’s support, the Marion facility will scale to an initial capacity greater than 10,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) of refined critical minerals production sourced from recycled feedstocks, and mined mixed rare earth concentrates, with an ability to further scale in Marion and several other strategic locations.

ReElement is developing large-scale critical mineral processing and refining capacity to strengthen strategic United States supply chains. This includes the Company’s recently announced partnership with the U.S. Department of War and Vulcan Elements to support a fully vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain. ReElement is also partnering with POSCO International Corporation, a global leader in steel, magnetic materials, and advanced industrial solutions, to further reinforce U.S.-based critical minerals and magnet production capabilities.

Beyond magnet supply chains, ReElement’s proprietary chromatographic refining platform is uniquely capable of meeting demand for heavy rare earth elements and other critical defense materials that are not currently produced at scale in the United States. These include yttrium, gadolinium, germanium, antimony, terbium, dysprosium, and other essential minerals that underpin U.S. energy, advanced technology, and defense applications - and that remain subject to severe supply constraints and export controls from China.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies stated, “We are excited to partner with Transition Equity Partners. Throughout this process, it became clear that we are closely aligned culturally and mission-wise - an alignment we believe is essential to addressing supply-chain challenges quickly while building long-term shareholder value. The $200 million commitment will enable ReElement to expand its manufacturing base initially in the United States and, over time, globally, to process and refine critical minerals and rare earth elements through a cost-competitive, modular, and scalable platform. TEP’s global reach and experienced advisory network are also supporting ReElement’s international expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). TEP is more than an equity sponsor; they are a strategic partner actively supporting ReElement’s global growth.”

“TEP is committed and equally excited to partner with ReElement, Mark Jensen and his leading management team to help fortify the U.S. supply chain for critical energy and strategic infrastructure” said Pat Eilers, Managing Partner and Founder of TEP, “ReElement’s uniquely superior processing platform enables the U.S. to leverage numerous domestic and ally feedstocks to bolster a diverse set of critical mineral supply chains that are essential for a strong U.S. economy. This capability is further supported by ReElement’s collaboration with the U.S. government, and ability to ensure access to critical minerals necessary for energy dominance, AI leadership, strategic defense industries, among numerous other U.S. priorities. We believe ReElement is revolutionizing U.S. critical mineral supply chains by providing reliable, low-cost and environmentally superior processing capacity in the U.S.”

Leveraging this strategic commitment, ReElement is positioned to play a critical role in securing U.S. and allied supply chains by delivering high-purity critical minerals at costs competitive with global markets. The Company’s refining platform represents a new model for domestic and allied-nation processing - one that can be deployed rapidly, occupies a fraction of the footprint of traditional refineries, and produces ultra-high-purity outputs with significantly reduced environmental impact.

