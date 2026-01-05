VetLife and PsychArmor Partner to Expand Access to Trusted Resources Through the Battle Buddy App

VetLife and PsychArmor partner to deliver trusted education, training, and benefits navigation to Veterans nationwide through the Battle Buddy mobile app.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETLIFE and PsychArmor today announced a new strategic partnership designed to expand access to trusted education, training, and benefits navigation for Veterans, service members, and their families nationwide. Through this collaboration, PsychArmor’s evidence-informed learning resources will be shared directly through VetLife’s Battle Buddy mobile app, while PsychArmor will amplify VetLife and the Battle Buddy program across its national marketing channels.Battle Buddy is a free mobile app created by VetLife to help Veterans and their families better understand and access the benefits they have earned. The app addresses common barriers—such as lack of awareness, complex systems, stigma, and past negative experiences—by providing clear, practical guidance on topics including VA healthcare enrollment, disability compensation, education benefits, mental health support, caregiver resources, housing, employment, and more.Through this partnership, VetLife will integrate PsychArmor’s educational content into the Battle Buddy ecosystem, ensuring app users can easily access culturally responsive training and resources that support mental wellness, resilience, and informed decision-making. In return, PsychArmor will promote the Battle Buddy app and VetLife’s programs through its newsletters, digital platforms, and social media channels, expanding awareness and increasing app subscriptions.“This partnership reflects what’s possible when mission-driven organizations work together to reduce barriers and strengthen support for military-connected communities,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “By sharing PsychArmor’s education and training resources through the Battle Buddy app, we’re meeting Veterans and their families where they already are. At the same time, amplifying Battle Buddy through our national network helps ensure more people discover a tool that simplifies benefits access and builds confidence in navigating complex systems.”VETLIFE and PsychArmor will meet quarterly to review impact, ensure transparency, and identify opportunities to expand our support for the military and Veteran community. This partnership empowers the creation of content that responds to emerging needs and ensures that Veterans and their families get the timely, relevant resources they need.“Battle Buddy is a first-of-its-kind platform designed to bring trusted resources directly to the veteran, rather than expecting the veteran to find them on their own,” said Joshua Parish, CEO of VETLIFE. “In a system where there is only one Veteran Service Officer for roughly every 7,000 veterans, Battle Buddy bridges a critical gap. By empowering veterans to be their own best advocates, we are creating a realistic, scalable pathway to reduce veteran suicide while connecting users to the benefits, education, and high-quality training they need for long-term stability, health, and well-being.”Battle Buddy is available to Veterans, service members, spouses, caregivers, and family members. To get started, search “Battle Buddy by VetLife” in your app store or look for the green icon.For more information about VetLife, visit www.vetlifetoday.org For more information about PsychArmor, visit www.psycharmor.org

