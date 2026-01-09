A Multifaceted Intervention for Republic of Korea Crises Submitted to Korean Government

Contemplating suicide on a bridge Emergency Phone on a Bridge Kenneth-Maxwell Nance, a Leadership Scholar-Practitioner (Scientist), and founder of leadership's grand theory. It was long-sought-after by generations of scholars.

The Nation Has a No-Fail Intervention to Make the Republic of Korea a Miracle Nation Again!

Leadership is a multi-triadic relational practice of right influence and/or right inspiration towards purposes and transcendence.” — Kenneth-Maxwell Nance

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maxwell Leadership Institute (MLI) in the Republic of Korea provided a no-fail multifaceted intervention to the Republic of Korea Government to resolve various crises, the same will help make the country a miracle nation again. Whenever great ideas surface, they normally are for a particular crisis, but MLI has a multifaceted intervention that will resolve multiple crises not just one. Its plan was submitted December 11, 2025. Shortly thereafter, the Government was involved in a 56 billion won move back to Cheong Wa Dae, in the Jongno District, in Seoul from the National Defense Complex in Yongsan where it moved to in 2022. The Maxwell Leadership Institute looks forward to hearing from the Government, also to ensure it is understood what they have since one crisis, suicide had gone on at an increase level from the 1980s and became noticed around the world since the year 2000.The Nation Action Plan for suicide prevention in 2018 – 2022 did not produce a statistically significant reduction according to a time-series analysis. The 5th Master Plan (2023-2027) aims to reduce the rate, but projections suggest the target is unattainable without stronger interventions. The founder of the Maxwell Leadership Institute, Kenneth-Maxwell Nance, has studied the nation since the time of King Sejong, and understands the causes of the problems facing the nation which he loves. Currently it is a nation having the first and fourth highest suicide rates in the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Health Organization (WHO), respectively. Suicide is the #1 cause of death among young people and the #1 cause of death among the nation’s military. The problem is worsening, when it is said that seven out of ten are feeling stress and depression. In the past week, MLI became aware of two more suicide attempts. A large company placed phones on the Mapo Bridge as a means of intervening in suicide, but right after the installation, suicide did not decrease, but increased approximately 400 percent!President Lee Jae myung has very clearly and publicly stated that he intends to confront and address South Korea’s suicide crisis. Here are the key points from the reports:• At his first Cabinet meeting, President Lee directly asked why South Korea’s suicide rate is so high and shifted the meeting’s focus toward suicide prevention, signaling that he wants to tackle the issue as a priority (조선일보).• He has spoken about the crisis in deeply personal terms, referencing his own past struggles and emphasizing the need for national action (조선일보).• In later remarks, he called South Korea’s suicide rate a “social disaster” and said the government must overhaul its approach to prevention, including creating a dedicated inter-ministerial body for suicide prevention and mental health policy (The Korea Herald).The nation is also facing a demographics crises, with an aging population while the birthrate has plummeted over 40 percent, after the nation spent 380 trillion in local currency. Money is useful, but not when the causes are unknown or not understood. The leadership scholar states these problems are connected, and if they continue will result in a demise of the nation’s lives and livelihoods. He points out to people that only a few people helped to change the world. People like Einstein, Newton, and Edison put forth bases for many things the world enjoys today. However, the Republic of Korea is losing many, along with its innovators and creators.The workplace high engagement rate of the nation is at 20 percent, while facing a demographic crisis and the suicide continues. The world’s losses due to low engagement is over $8 trillion. There are various reasons why high engagement is only at 20 percent in the nation under 52 million people. Low engagement negatively impacts a nation’s GDP, innovation, and creativity – it economics.The founder sees a special promise in the Korean people who have been through much in the past, but endured. He has averted suicides in the Republic of Korea and around the world. His area of responsibility operated at a high 97 percent while conducting a transition in one of the world’s largest organizations. Seniors rated him among the best seen in decades, while being rated among the top 10 percent for a career. Also called “one of the most gifted or one of few with special promise”. The scholar received letters from the White House, a former President, a Vice President, and a recipient of four U.S. Presidential authorized awards. Then became the founder of the long-sought-after theory for leadership, pursued by generations of scholars. Kenneth-Maxwell Nance was selected as one of the Top 50 Global Leaders, alongside being selected as a Top Global Business in 2024 and 2025. He solved critical problems faced by NATO during the Bosnia crisis. Also he received an award from a Korea university, a Korean National Police Award, and was interviewed on MBC. He lectured at one of the nation’s High Courts. The scholar is also recipient of a Bayonet Award of the former Prime Minister Michelsen of Norway. He considered running for President of the United States, but saw opportunities to help people by not running.Kenneth-Maxwell Nance is covered by USA Today, Forbes, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Tribune , Reader’s Digest, Arab Times, Khaleej Times, The UK Times, The Worlds Times, CIO Today, The Enterprise World , DKilbo1, DKilbo2, DKilbo3, Top Global Business, Top 50 Fearless Leaders, 검경합동신문, 자유일보 , News Sunday, 검경합동신문사/국민행복위원회,행복한 세상 만들기, and other New York and international publications. He is a leadership scholar-practitioner (scientist), receiving over approximately 31 national and international awards, being inducted into three of the world’s top honor societies for education excellence and achievement. Kenneth-Maxwell was inducted into Psi Chi, an honor society for psychology alongside B.F. Skinner, Philip Zimbardo, and Albert Bandura. He believes the multifaceted intervention will not fail to resolve these crises in the best possible manner, and help make the Republic of Korea a miracle nation again!

Leadership's Grand Theory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.