New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops

A new mobile app to assist travelers with finding clean restroom stops just in time for Spring Break.

I am excited about the potential this app has to change travel!” — Trinette Ballard, Appicide LLC

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Best Bathroom Stops mobile application will assist travelers with finding clean restroom stops. This is especially important to families with small children, people with health issues, and those who spend a lot of time on the road.Best Bathroom Stops is a product of Appicide, LLC, a new small business tech company out of north Florida. The company's mission is to develop a suite of mobile applications that focus on improving customer service. Best Bathroom Stops is the first to be published, with two other applications under development.The owner of Appicide, LLC, Trinette Ballard says, "With Best Bathroom Stops, we are hoping to decrease the stress of finding a good stop, and that gas stations and convenience stores will take greater care to ensure that travelers are provided with clean, usable facilities along their already stressful journey."On the mobile application, there is an option for businesses to add their own locations for review. However, anyone who uses a restroom can add and review the location on the mobile application. “Because the mobile application is new, we are asking users to add facilities and then be the first to rate the facility. The app also features a leaderboard providing users who rate bathrooms with bragging rights,” says Ms. Ballard.Best Bathroom Stops is available for downloading today at no cost in both the Apple and Google Play stores. Users who download the app will have an option to purchase a monthly subscription to remove ads from the app.MARKETPLACE LINKS

