TrackFunnels Expands into MarTech Consulting to Help B2B Marketing Teams Fix What Breaks Upstream

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrackFunnels today announced the expansion of its services into focused MarTech consulting, formalizing work that has increasingly supported B2B marketing teams dealing with broken tracking, unclear data flows, and fragile automation across their marketing stack.

Originally built to help teams create consistent UTM links with its UTM Link Builder to improve campaign tracking discipline, TrackFunnels has worked closely with marketing teams implementing GA4, attribution, and automation workflows. Over time, a recurring pattern emerged: most execution delays and reporting issues were not caused by individual tools, but by how systems interacted across teams.

“Teams don’t struggle because they lack software,” said Shadab Malik, founder of TrackFunnels. “They struggle because data doesn’t move cleanly between systems. Numbers need explaining. And teams either hesitate to launch campaigns, or delay the launch because they’re unsure what might break downstream.”

According to Malik, these issues typically appear at the intersections between marketing, engineering, analytics, and RevOps, where ownership is unclear but dependencies are high.

“As stacks grow more complex, the real work becomes connective,” Malik said. “Someone has to define data, validate integrations, and ensure that changes in one system don’t quietly undermine measurement or automation elsewhere.”

Focused consulting, not broad services

As part of this expansion, TrackFunnels will focus on three areas where upstream correctness has the greatest impact on execution speed and trust in data:

1. MarTech implementation & integrations — designing systems where tools have clear roles and intentional data flows

2. Marketing measurement & GA4 — establishing reliable tracking, attribution logic, and shared data definitions

3 Marketing automation & AI orchestration — ensuring workflows operate on clean, trustworthy signals

The expansion comes as AI-driven decisioning becomes embedded across marketing platforms. While automation promises efficiency, it also increases the cost of poor inputs.

“AI doesn’t change the fundamentals,” Malik said. “Garbage in, garbage out still applies. If tracking and attribution aren’t sound, automation simply amplifies the problem. Fixing things upstream matters more than ever.”

Continued product development

The move into consulting does not signal a shift away from product development. TrackFunnels will continue building tools informed directly by real-world implementation work.

Recent releases include a GA4 internal traffic filter Chrome extension, a HubSpot attribution validator, and email open tracking integrated with the TrackFunnels UTM Link Builder.

“Working closely with teams exposes what actually breaks in practice,” Malik said. “Consulting improves our tools, and tools make our consulting more grounded.”

About TrackFunnels

TrackFunnels is a MarTech agency helping B2B teams fix broken tracking, unreliable data flows, and fragile automation across their marketing stack. The company specializes in GA4 measurement, MarTech implementation, and marketing automation, supporting teams with systems that are reliable, understandable, and easy to operate across functions.

Alongside consulting, TrackFunnels builds purpose-built tools such as the TrackFunnels UTM Link Builder to help marketing teams implement consistent tracking without adding operational complexity.

Know more at: https://trackfunnels.com/

