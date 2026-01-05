GuysWithRides Invests $500 Per Car, Charges Just 4% Total Fees For Dealer-Free Collector Car Auctions

GuysWithRides 3P Auction Model GuysWithRides 3P Auction Model Buyer and Seller WIIFM GuysWithRides 3P Auction Model - How it Works

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuysWithRides, the dealer-free community for classic and collector car enthusiasts, today launched its 3P Proven Partnership Plan, fundamentally restructuring how classic car auctions work by investing $500 in every vehicle before sellers pay anything beyond $1.

Unlike traditional auction models, in which sellers bear all upfront costs and financial risk, the 3P model shifts that burden to the platform. GuysWithRides invests $500 in professional photography and pre-purchase inspections for each vehicle, while sellers pay just $1 to list their vehicle. Only when the car sells do the fees apply: 2% to the seller and 2% to the buyer.

"We invest $500 in your car. You invest $1. That's true partnership," said Rudy Samsel, co-founder of GuysWithRides. "Every other auction platform makes you pay first—whether it's thousands upfront to a Local Partner or massive commissions to a live auction house. We flip that. We take the risk. We invest in your car and provide "White Glove" level service before you pay us a dime."

How the 3P Model Compares

The stark difference becomes clear when comparing what sellers actually pay for full-service auction representation:

Bring a Trailer Classic Listing ($99):

• Sellers do all photography, writing, and management themselves

• Buyers pay 5% fee

• Best for DIY sellers, but most lack professional photography skills needed to achieve top dollar for $20K-$100K vehicles in today's market

Bring a Trailer Plus ($429) and White Glove ($2,499):

• BaT provides photography assistance (Plus) or complete listing management (White Glove)

• Buyers pay 5% fee

• White Glove Service for select few vehicles over $100K

Bring a Trailer + Local Partner (Full Service):

• Sellers pay $1,900-$2,500 upfront for photography and prep

• Sellers pay 10-12% commission when sold

• Buyers pay 5% fee

• On a $50,000 sale: Sellers pay $6,900 total, buyers pay $2,500 (18.8% combined)

Traditional Live Auctions (Mecum, Barrett-Jackson):

• Sellers pay 8-10% commission

• Buyers pay 10-12% premium

• Sellers arrange and pay for photography and transport

• Total transaction fees: 18-22%

GuysWithRides 3P Model:

• Sellers pay $1 upfront

• GuysWithRides invests $500 in professional photography and inspections (not charged to seller)

• Sellers pay 2% when sold, buyers pay 2%

• On a $50,000 sale: Sellers pay $1,000 total, buyers pay $1,000 (4% combined)

"BaT's cheapest option requires you to do everything yourself, while their premium White Glove service isn't for the masses," Samsel said. "On a $50,000 car, sellers using a BaT Local Partner pay $6,900. Our sellers pay $1,000—and we provide professional photography, inspection, and full listing management. That's "White Glove" service all while putting $5,899 back in the seller's pocket."

Why the 3P Model Works

The Proven Partnership Plan auction model works because GuysWithRides maintains strict quality standards, rejecting many submissions. By focusing exclusively on interesting classic and collector vehicles valued between $20,000 and $100,000, the platform can invest confidently in each listing.

"We're not a volume business listing everything that rolls through the door," Samsel explained. "We're selective. We reject a fair number of the vehicles submitted. That selectivity allows us to invest $500 in each accepted vehicle because we know it's quality merchandise that will sell."



The three pillars of the 3P model:

• Proven Photography: Professional photo shoots for every listing—GuysWithRides invests $500, sellers invest $1

• Partnership Investment: Platform shares financial risk by investing upfront instead of charging sellers thousands

• Plan You Can Trust: Transparent pricing—$1 to list, 2% to sellers, and 2% to buyers, only when sold

Built by Enthusiasts Who Understand the Seller Experience

Samsel, an active car restorer, founded GuysWithRides after understanding firsthand the frustration of paying thousands upfront to auction platforms with no guarantee of a sale.

"I'm currently restoring five cars simultaneously, including a 36K-mile '89 Porsche 944 Turbo, a '73 Triumph TR6 barn find, and a 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V Convertible," Samsel said. "I've been both seller and buyer, trying to navigate these auction platforms. I know what it feels like to write a check to a service before your car even goes live, hoping it sells for enough to justify those costs. That's why we built a different model."

Since its founding six years ago, GuysWithRides has built a small but growing community of 60,000 monthly visitors, 7,000 email subscribers, and a YouTube channel (@GuysWithRides1) with over 5,200 subscribers, all through the creation of authentic content, restoration documentation, and the "Guys With Their Rides" podcast, which features a variety of content.

The platform operates a seamless community (guyswithrides.com) and marketplace (guyswithrides.bid), with all listings receiving professional presentation and transparent disclosure of any issues discovered during pre-purchase inspections. Unlike its competitors, GuysWithRides Auctions do not use end-of-auction time extensions, instead offering eBay-style automated ("Proxy") bidding where bidders can enter their maximum amount and the system places bids on their behalf as needed.

Availability

The 3P Proven Partnership Plan is now available nationwide. Vehicle submissions get reviewed within 48 hours. Accepted vehicles receive immediate scheduling for professional photography and inspection at no cost beyond the $1 listing fee.

To submit a vehicle or learn more about the 3P model, visit www.guyswithrides.com.

About GuysWithRides

GuysWithRides is a dealer-free online community and marketplace platform connecting enthusiasts directly with quality collector vehicles valued $20K-$100K. The platform's 3P Proven Partnership Plan invests $500 in professional photography and pre-purchase inspections for every listing, while sellers pay just $1 upfront and 2% when sold (buyers pay 2%). By rejecting over 50% of submissions and focusing on curated quality, GuysWithRides delivers a dealer-free marketplace built by everyday enthusiasts who understand both the cars and the seller experience.

