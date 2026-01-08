Ephoca Unveils Breakthrough Portfolio of Architectural and AI-Driven Heat Pump Systems at AHR Expo 2026

New solutions redefine intelligent climate technology across hospitality, multifamily, and commercial buildings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ephoca , the global leader in all-in-one and design-driven heat pump innovation, today announced the most significant product expansion in the company’s history. At the 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas, Ephoca will debut an unprecedented lineup of AI-powered comfort technologies, next-generation water-source heat pumps, enhanced fresh-air solutions, and architecturally forward room units, marking a major milestone in the company’s rapid expansion across the U.S. built environment.Showcasing at Booth SL2611 from February 2–4, this new portfolio reflects Ephoca’s mission to rethink how buildings deliver comfort, efficiency, and design integration across hospitality, multifamily, commercial, and modular construction sectors.This product expansion builds on Ephoca’s growing portfolio of third-party safety, performance, and efficiency certifications within its All-in-One (AIO) heat pump series. These credentials include AHRI CERTIFIED, ENERGY STAR, Passive House Institute (PHI) Component Certification, and NEEP.Together, these independent validations affirm Ephoca’s performance, efficiency, safety, and quality across some of the most demanding regulatory and building-science standards worldwide.Ephoca’s next generation of architectural and AI-enabled heat pump solutions is engineered to the highest technical and regulatory standards, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and to performance claims supported by independently validated testing.2026 PRODUCT LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTSOKKI: AI-DRIVEN AIR JETSA patented, adaptive airflow management system that automatically senses, learns, and directs air precisely where comfort is needed—delivering a new frontier of personalized, silent, and highly efficient airflow distribution.STONE PRO: 100,000 BTU WATER-SOURCE HEAT PUMPEngineered for large-scale commercial, multifamily, and institutional applications, the STONE Pro brings unprecedented capacity to Ephoca’s water-source family. This high-efficiency WSHP is a versatile powerhouse designed to replace traditional fuel-based boilers.OSMO VERTICAL: INVERTER-DRIVEN FAN COIL WITH BUILT-IN ERVA first-of-its-kind inverter-driven vertical fan coil that integrates energy-recovery ventilation (ERV) directly into the unit—simplifying design, reducing costs, and ensuring code-compliant fresh air for modern buildings.AIO CONCEALED ROUGH-INS FOR VERTICAL STACK & CEILING DUCTEDNew rough-in kits designed for streamlined installation of Ephoca’s award-winning AIO concealed units—bringing even greater flexibility to developers, engineers, and modular manufacturers.AIO FLOOR STANDING: NEWLY REDESIGNED WITH OPTIONAL HEAT STRIPEphoca’s elegant, slim, Italian-designed floor console features improved performance, featuring added heat strip capability, offering seamless integration for boutique hotels, dormitories, and high-design residences.LOOP VERTICAL: ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED VERTICAL WATER-SOURCE HEAT PUMPA reimagined vertical water-source heat pump that prioritizes aesthetics as much as performance. Featuring a clean architectural form factor, the Loop Vertical offers whisper-quiet operation and simplified serviceability, making it ideal for visible installations in premium spaces.AI-POWERED PERSONALIZED COMFORT & PROACTIVE MAINTENANCEUnderpinning this hardware is Ephoca’s new AI engine. This proprietary technology learns individual comfort preferences to optimize energy consumption while simultaneously predicting maintenance needs—enhancing lifecycle operations for building owners and technicians.EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY“We heavily invest in R&D innovation - bringing new paradigms to market and continuously raising the bar in comfort solutions,” said Yohai West, VP of Product at Ephoca. “These new products come from direct collaboration with our customers and a profound understanding of market needs. This is not just a product release - it’s a leap forward for the industry.”EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE AT AHR 2026All new products will be showcased live at Ephoca Booth SL2611 at the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, February 2–4, 2026. For a sneak peek, explore Ephoca’s virtual booth: https://ahr2026.ephoca.com/ ABOUT EPHOCAWith over 20 years of experience in the climate comfort sector, we have a clear goal: growth through innovation. Our team is laser-focused on the conception, development, and production of innovative heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions. This mission has developed by bringing together technical skills, creativity, technology, design, Italian passion, and a global vision to achieve the best energy efficiency and performance.

