Exotech Launches SOC AI to Redefine Cybersecurity with Autonomous Threat Response

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exotech, a Saudi-based emerging technologies company, today announced the launch of SOC AI, an advanced AI-powered autonomous threat response platform designed to transform how organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats.

As cyberattacks grow more frequent, complex, and faster-moving, traditional Security Operations Centers (SOCs) are struggling to keep pace. SOC AI addresses this challenge by leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent decision-making to reduce response times from hours to seconds, enabling organizations to contain threats before damage occurs.

“SOC AI represents a fundamental shift in cybersecurity operations,” said Ghannam Alghannam, CEO of Exotech. “Instead of relying on manual processes and alert-heavy workflows, SOC AI delivers autonomous response powered by AI — allowing organizations to operate with speed, accuracy, and confidence in an increasingly hostile digital environment.”

Autonomous Security at Machine Speed

SOC AI is designed to move seamlessly from alert to containment in sub-five seconds, dramatically outperforming traditional SOC models that often require hours to respond. The platform combines intelligent threat detection, automated analysis, and orchestrated response while maintaining human-in-the-loop oversight where required.

Key capabilities of SOC AI include:

Autonomous Threat Response with sub-5-second containment

AI-Driven Detection & Analysis to reduce false positives

Zero Alert Fatigue through intelligent prioritization

Adaptive Learning to evolve with emerging threat patterns

Enterprise-Ready Architecture aligned with modern security frameworks

Built for Modern Enterprises

SOC AI is designed for enterprises, critical infrastructure, and regulated industries seeking to enhance cyber resilience without increasing operational complexity. By integrating seamlessly into existing security environments, SOC AI enables organizations to strengthen visibility, improve response efficiency, and accelerate secure digital transformation.

The launch of SOC AI reinforces Exotech’s commitment to delivering AI-led security innovation aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, supporting national efforts to build a secure, intelligent, and digitally resilient economy.

Experience SOC AI

Exotech will showcase SOC AI at Black Hat MEA 2025, where visitors can experience live demonstrations of autonomous threat containment and learn how AI-driven security is redefining the future of SOC operations.

About Exotech

Exotech is a Saudi-based emerging technologies company specializing in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, and digital transformation. The company empowers organizations with intelligent, future-ready solutions that enhance resilience, accelerate innovation, and unlock sustainable growth.

For more information, visit https://exotech.com.sa

