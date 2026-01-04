Spacebank to Unveil RoboViewX AI Robotics Control Platform at CES 2026

Visit Spacebank's RoboviewX at CES2026 Visit Spacebank's RoboviewX at CES2026

RoboViewX delivers unified multi-robot control, real-time monitoring, and AI-powered automation, helping enterprises scale global robotics operations.

CES is the global stage shows true technological competitiveness, We are excited to introduce RoboViewX to the world and look forward to forming meaningful partnerships with global industry leaders.” — Woney Lee, CEO of Spacebank

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spacebank Inc., a leading innovator in AI-driven Digital Transformation (AIDX), announced its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, to be held January 6–9 in Las Vegas. At the event, the company will debut RoboViewX , its next-generation integrated robotics control platform designed to redefine how organizations manage large-scale, mission-critical robotic environments.By showcasing RoboViewX at CES, Spacebank aims to accelerate its entry into the global robotics and AI control market while strengthening its technological leadership and brand presence. A major focus will be highlighting the platform’s LLM-powered intelligence and Low-Code architecture, enabling faster deployment, enhanced usability, and seamless scalability across diverse industry environments. Through CES, Spacebank plans to build strategic partnerships and establish a solid foothold in North American and European markets, where demand for unified robotics and AI control systems continues to expand rapidly.Leveraging its strong global experience from major international exhibitions such as GITEX, Mobile World Congress (MWC), and Aramco GIITS, along with successful export achievements in Southeast Asia, Spacebank will present live demonstrations and real-world implementation cases at CES. The company will also strengthen collaboration opportunities through investor meetings, onsite networking, and global media engagement.About RoboViewXRoboViewX is an advanced integrated robot-management platform that enables centralized control of multiple robot types through a unified interface. Designed for mission-critical operations, the platform ensures ultra-stable data communication and real-time monitoring across complex deployment environments. Key capabilities include:• Robot Client Agent enabling highly reliable and secure communication between robots and external systems• Real-time video streaming with timeline-based event logging and playback• Action Viewer, a 3D visualization engine for deep task and workflow analysis• Multi-workspace dashboard supporting simultaneous monitoring of multiple sites• Multi-vendor interoperability enabling unified management across diverse robotics ecosystems“CES is the global stage shows true technological competitiveness,” said Woney Lee , CEO of Spacebank. “We are excited to introduce RoboViewX to the world and look forward to forming meaningful partnerships with global industry leaders.”Spacebank continues to strengthen its overseas presence through major international exhibitions and successful technology deployments, including exports of Cisco Room Bar Pro and Cisco Webex Room Kit Pro collaboration devices to Indonesia, further reinforcing its proven market capabilities.About Spacebank Inc.Spacebank is a digital innovation company specializing in AI-driven Digital Transformation (AIDX). By combining advanced LLM technologies, Low-Code development, intelligent robotics platforms, and IoT control systems, Spacebank delivers scalable, reliable, and future-ready automation solutions for smart factories, healthcare, logistics, public infrastructure, and other mission-critical industries. The company remains committed to driving operational excellence through AI, data intelligence, and next-generation automation.

