BLUETTI Launches Elite 400 and Charger 2 in Canada to Deliver Reliable Home and Mobile Power Solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈, a global leader in portable power and energy storage solutions, today announced the Canadian launch of two new products—the BLUETTI 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 and the BLUETTI 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝟐 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 & 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐛. Both products are available nationwide starting January 7, 2026, with limited-time Early Bird pricing, providing Canadian consumers with versatile energy solutions for home backup and mobile power needs.With harsh winter storms, frequent power outages, and growing interest in RV travel and off-grid living across Canada, reliable and flexible energy solutions have become increasingly essential. BLUETTI’s latest offerings address these needs by combining high-capacity energy storage, mobility, and intelligent management features for both home and vehicle use.𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞: 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟎The Elite 400 Portable Power Station is designed for homeowners who require dependable backup power without sacrificing portability.Key features include:*High-capacity power: 3,840Wh battery and 2,600W rated output (3,900W peak) capable of powering refrigerators, air conditioners, power tools, and home office equipment.*Fast dual charging: AC and solar inputs allow recharge up to 80% in approximately 70 minutes.*Smart power management: BLUETTI App supports Sleep Mode, Remote Wakeup, and Timer Switch for scheduled power delivery.*Portable design: Integrated rolling wheels and telescopic handle allow one-person transport around the home.The Elite 400 provides a practical alternative to stationary backup systems, offering reliable energy during outages, workshops, or remote work scenarios.𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲: 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝟐The Charger 2 is tailored for RV owners, vanlifers, and overland travelers seeking efficient on-the-road energy management. Its dual-input design allows vehicle alternator and solar charging simultaneously, delivering up to 1,200W total charging power.Key highlights include:*Fast charging: Up to 13 times faster than standard 12V outlets and nearly twice as fast as Charger 1 , capable of replenishing a 1 kWh power station in under an hour.*Compatibility: 95% compatible with third-party portable power stations; same wiring infrastructure as Charger 1 for easy upgrades.*Intelligent energy management: Automatically manages alternator and solar inputs to charge auxiliary batteries and run DC loads, switching to solar/battery power when parked to prevent starter battery drain.*Optional DC Hub: Up to 600W stable DC output for appliances such as carrefrigerators, heaters, lighting, and Starlink terminals.*Advanced battery maintenance: Emergency jumpstart, trickle charging, pulse maintenance, comprehensive safety protections, and app-based monitoring via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Both the BLUETTI Elite 400 and BLUETTI Charger 2 are available for purchase in Canada starting January 6, 2026, with limited-time Early Bird launch pricing available on both products.Elite 400: Launches with special Early Bird pricing $1,899 for Canadian customers seeking high-capacity home backup and workshop power.Customers can use the code PRElite400 to receive an additional 6% discount till April 6.Charger 2: launches with Early Bird pricing at $499, available across multiple purchase options, including single-unit purchases, bundle offers. Customers can use the code PRCH2 to receive an additional 5% discount till February 6.For existing Charger 1 owners, a special upgrade price of $149 will be available for a limited time, until Jan. 10.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

