LiveWell Mobility & Modifications, A Family-Owned Mobility, Accessibility & Remodeling Company Expands to Austin, TX

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveWell Mobility & Modifications, a family-owned mobility equipment and accessibility remodeling company originally founded in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce its expansion into the Austin market. Now operating from 701 Tillery St #12, Austin, TX 78702, United States, LiveWell brings its full suite of mobility solutions, accessibility-focused construction, and compassionate, client-centered care to seniors, disabled and less-abled individuals, caregivers, and homeowners throughout Central Texas.LiveWell specializes in custom accessibility remodeling and professionally installed mobility solutions designed to remove physical barriers, improve safety, and support long-term independence at home.Services include:Home Elevators & Vertical Platform LiftsStairlifts for Indoor & Outdoor UsePatient Lifts & Ceiling Lift SystemsWheelchair Ramps (Permanent & Modular)Grab Bars, Bathroom Safety Modifications & Fall-Prevention UpgradesWhole-Home Accessibility & Aging-in-Place RemodelingUnlike equipment-only providers, LiveWell takes a holistic, human-first approach—working closely with disabled and less-abled individuals to design spaces that support real-world mobility needs, dignity, and daily independence. Each project is customized to the individual’s physical abilities, home layout, and long-term goals. “Austin has one of the fastest-growing populations of aging adults and individuals living with mobility challenges,” said Nate Davis, Owner of LiveWell Mobility & Modifications. “We are deeply committed to helping people remain safely in their homes—whether they are aging in place, living with a disability, or adapting after an injury or medical event. As a family-owned company, we treat every client with respect, compassion, and personalized care.”LiveWell provides free in-home accessibility consultations, working collaboratively with homeowners, caregivers, therapists, and healthcare providers to deliver turnkey remodeling solutions—from design and permitting to construction and installation. The company has earned a strong reputation in Houston for craftsmanship, integrity, and fast response times and is bringing those same standards to the Austin community.Why Austin & Central TexasAustin’s rapid growth, aging housing stock, and increasing need for accessible living environments have created a strong demand for mobility-focused remodeling and barrier-free design.LiveWell aims to build strong local partnerships with:Healthcare systems and hospital discharge plannersPhysical and occupational therapy providersVeteran service organizations and VA-affiliated officesNonprofits serving disabled and less-abled adultsSenior living communities and faith-based organizationsBuilders, remodelers, and real estate professionalsAbout LiveWell Mobility & ModificationsFounded in Houston, Texas, LiveWell Mobility & Modifications is a family-owned business dedicated to helping individuals live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. The company specializes in mobility equipment, accessibility construction, and full-scale home remodeling designed to meet the needs of seniors, veterans, disabled and less-abled individuals, and their caregivers.Owners Nate and Juliann Davis, a husband-and-wife team, bring both technical expertise and deep personal passion to the mission of accessibility.Juliann Davis, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with master’s degrees in Social Work and Business Administration, has spent her career working directly with seniors and individuals with disabilities in hospital, home health, hospice, community, and counseling settings. Her experience has given her firsthand insight into the unmet needs of individuals striving to live independently at home.Nate Davis, an engineer with master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration, has more than 15 years of experience in residential remodeling, construction, and property management. He is well-versed in universal design, ADA standards, assistive technology, and smart home solutions, leading teams with a consultative, client-first approach.James Fitzgerald will lead the Austin location and oversee LiveWell’s Central Texas expansion, managing local operations and partnerships as the company establishes its presence in the region.The LiveWell team includes factory-trained technicians, installers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and accessibility specialists. Every team member undergoes extensive background checks and is committed to treating clients like family—with professionalism, respect, and genuine compassion.Phone: 833-548-6447Email: info@livewellmobility.comWebsite: www.LiveWellMobility.com

