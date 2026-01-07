YUYAO KANGTAI Makes a Strong Impact at the 138th Canton Fair, Drawing Global Attention and Follow-Up Visits

138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), a bellwether for international trade, concluded its second phase on a high note for YUYAO KANGTAI PIPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. From october 15th to November 4th, the company's exhibition stand became a focal point for global buyers seeking advanced solutions in fluid management and filtration.

The Premier Trading Platform

This edition of the Canton Fair, renowned as the world's largest trade fair, gathered hundreds of thousands of international businesses, offering a critical platform for showcasing innovation and forging new partnerships. Against this bustling backdrop, YUYAO KANGTAI effectively leveraged the event to demonstrate its industry expertise and manufacturing capabilities.

Showcasing Core Product Lines

The company presented its flagship product lines, which are integral to modern infrastructure projects worldwide. These included:

Precision-engineered Manifold Systems

High-efficiency Pre-Filters

Essential Hydraulic Separators

Sophisticated Mixing Systems

The display highlighted their primary applications across the HVAC and water filtration industries, attracting engineers, distributors, and project specifiers from diverse markets.

Quantifiable Success and Global Reach

The results were quantitatively impressive. YUYAO KANGTAI reported receiving 178 business cards from a wide array of countries, indicating a broad and substantial level of interest. Key markets engaging with the company spanned Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia, including:

The United States, Britain, Poland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Algeria.

Reinforcing Client Relationships

An equally significant outcome was the reinforcement of existing client relationships. The company noted with satisfaction that numerous visiting, established clients concluded successful negotiations at the fair, leading to the placement of substantial repeat orders. This trend underscored the reliability and market acceptance of YUYAO KANGTAI's product quality and service.

Strategic Follow-Up: Factory Visits

Building on the momentum generated at the fair, YUYAO KANGTAI has initiated a key post-fair strategy: inviting serious prospects for in-depth factory visits. This move is designed to transition initial interest into long-term collaboration by offering potential partners a transparent look at the company's production processes, quality control systems, and operational scale. These visits aim to build deeper trust and facilitate detailed technical discussions.

Company Statement

"The 138th Canton Fair was an exceptional platform for us. It allowed us to not only present our latest solutions to a global audience but also to physically feel the pulse of international market demand. The high volume of qualified contacts and the immediate business from existing partners confirm our strategic direction. We are now focused on converting the fair's opportunities into lasting partnerships through our upcoming factory tour program."

— Company Spokesperson, YUYAO KANGTAI PIPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Conclusion and Outlook

The successful participation in this premier trade event positions YUYAO KANGTAI PIPE TECHNOLOGY for continued international growth, as it capitalizes on the connections made and solidifies its reputation as a trusted provider in the global HVAC and water treatment supply chain.

About YUYAO KANGTAI PIPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Yuyao Kangtai Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. is a specialized manufacturer and supplier deeply engaged in the precision engineering of key HVACR and fluid control components. Operating from its dedicated production factory, the company focuses on the development and manufacturing of a core range of products, including HVAC manifolds, pressure reducing valves, and hydraulic fluid water separators.

By integrating manufacturing capabilities with a supply-chain focus, Yuyao Kangtai serves both domestic and international markets, providing essential components that meet the evolving demands for system efficiency, refrigerant compatibility, and reliability in modern thermal management applications.

Yuyao Kangtai Pipe Technology Co.,Ltd.

Address: NO.6 , Hongyun Road,Lianghui Economic Development Zone, Yuyao, Zhejiang Province, China

web: www.ktmanifolds.com

