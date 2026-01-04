Threenh.com Launches Japanese Website, Officially Embarking on Japanese Market Expansion

3NH COLOR MEASUREMENT INSTRUMENTS 3nh colorimeter products show 3nh Instrument Experience Hall

This strategic marks the 3nh company's formal entry into the Japanese color measurement market, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its global footprint

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new year, a new beginning, and a new atmosphere. In 2026, facing new opportunities and challenges, Threenh welcomes a new turning point, officially entering the Japanese market, achieving another milestone in the global overseas market, and providing the most cost-effective color and appearance measurement solutions for global customers. In the past year of 2025, 3nh made significant breakthroughs in the field of measurement, continuously launching new color measurement instruments and investing in research and development of new color measurement technologies. At the same time, the sales volume of its flagship product, the NH310 colorimeter, broke through 100,000 units in 2025, dominating the global sales rankings. This also marks a qualitative leap in the competitiveness of Chinese color measurement equipment in the global market, breaking the long-term sales monopoly of international brands in this field.

3nh, a leading global provider of colorimeter, spectrophotometer color measurement tool, quality control solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of its Japanese website (URL: https://www.threenh.com/jp/). This strategic move marks the company's formal entry into the Japanese market, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its global footprint and better serving customers in the region.

The newly launched Japanese website is tailor-made for local users, featuring a fully localized design, content, and user experience. It covers comprehensive information about 3nh's product portfolio, including colorimeters, photo spectrometers, light booths, technical specifications, application cases in industries such as textiles，foods, plastics, automotive, printing, cosmetics, as well as after-sales service policies and contact information. By eliminating language barriers and optimizing content relevance, the website aims to provide Japanese customers with convenient and efficient access to 3nh's solutions and support.

"Entering the Japanese market is a key milestone in 3nh's international development strategy," said Miss Liu, Deputy General Manager of 3nh. "Japan is renowned for its high standards in quality control and technological innovation, which aligns perfectly with 3nh's core values of precision, reliability, and continuous improvement. The launch of the Japanese website is our first step in connecting with Japanese customers, and we are confident that our advanced products and professional services will meet the diverse needs of local enterprises."

In 2026, in order to better serve local customers worldwide, 3nh will continue to introduce localized services in other regions of the world, such as establishing offices in countries and regions like Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy, expanding agent services, and organizing offline color measurement technology training sessions. If you are interested in they products and services, please stay tuned to they news updates

To ensure successful market entry, 3nh has conducted in-depth research on the Japanese market's characteristics, industry regulations, and customer preferences. The company has also established a dedicated team to handle Japanese market operations, including sales consultation, technical support, and after-sales service. In the future, 3nh plans to further strengthen its local presence through targeted marketing activities, partnerships with local distributors, and participation in industry exhibitions in Japan.

With years of experience in the color measurement field, 3nh has built a strong global reputation for its high-quality products and reliable services, serving customers in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The entry into the Japanese market is expected to bring new growth opportunities for the company and further enhance its international influence.

For more information about 3nh's Japanese market strategy and products, please visit the Japanese website at [https://www.threenh.com/jp/] or contact the 3nh global team at service@3nh.com.



3nh Core Measurement Technology

Guangdong Threenh Technology Co., Ltd. (3nh) is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in color and appearance measurement technology. Its technical strength is built on decades of accumulated expertise in optics and color science, with over 100 technical patents. The product portfolio includes spectrophotometers, gloss meters, and coating thickness gauges, widely applied in the automotive, electronics, textile, and other industries.

The core technical capabilities are reflected in multi-angle color measurement, high-precision sensor design, and industrial adaptability. In terms of color measurement, the company adopts multi-angle spectrophotometric technology. For instance, the Cooltai MS3012 supports measurements at 12 angles (including critical angles such as 45as-15° and 15as-45°), complying with automotive industry standards like ASTM D2244 and ISO 7724. With a repeatability of ΔEab ≤ 0.02, it enables precise quality control of special-effect coatings such as metallic paints and pearlescent paints.

In sensor design, products like the Taishuang TS7700 feature dual-array silicon optical sensors and a dual-optical path system, synchronously collecting SCI/SCE data to enhance data reliability, with a repeatability error of ΔEab ≤ 0.03. For industrial adaptability, the instruments are equipped with industrial-grade MCUs, shock-resistant designs, and a wide operating temperature range (-10℃ to 50℃), meeting the demands of complex workshop environments.

Innovative technologies include simultaneous multi-angle measurement, ETC real-time calibration, and a dedicated light source library. The simultaneous multi-angle measurement technology addresses special materials such as automotive paint surfaces, reducing deviations caused by curved surfaces or textures. The ETC real-time calibration technology ensures long-term stability through a built-in standard whiteboard, with data traceable to national metrology institutes. Additionally, the devices incorporate automotive-specific light source libraries such as the LED-B series, matching actual lighting conditions.

More About 3nh Company

3nh is a professional manufacturer and supplier of color meters, dedicated to providing innovative and high-precision quality control solutions for global customers. With a focus on technological R&D and customer satisfaction, the company has established a complete product system and a global service network, striving to become a trusted partner for enterprises in various industries in improving product quality and enhancing market competitiveness.

Since its establishment, Guangdong Threenh Technology Co., Ltd. has always adhered to customer needs as the driving force, delving deeply into the product research and development process, and continuously innovating in technology, products, and solutions. Relying on technological innovation and technological progress, the company has promoted its development. Its multiple brands have been deeply involved in the color management industry for 27 years, continuously enhancing the company's comprehensive competitiveness through independent research and innovation. Leveraging its strong technological genes and professional technology research and development team.

