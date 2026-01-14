Neckwise Expands Into Sarasota With Acquisition of Two Established Upper Cervical Chiropractic Practices

Dr Drew Hall of Neckwise South Sarasota CBCT 3D Image Neckwise Upper Cervical Logo

Neckwise expands into Sarasota with two clinic acquisitions and announces future growth plans for St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Brandon/Riverview.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise, a growing upper cervical chiropractic organization, announced its expansion into the Sarasota market through the acquisition of two established practices. Sarasota Upper Cervical Chiropractic is now operating as Neckwise South Sarasota , and Lavender Family Chiropractic is now operating as Neckwise North Sarasota The expansion strengthens Neckwise’s presence along Florida’s Gulf Coast and supports the organization’s mission to deliver consistent, precision-based upper cervical chiropractic care using advanced imaging and standardized clinical systems.Strengthening Access to Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care in SarasotaWith the addition of Neckwise South Sarasota and Neckwise North Sarasota, patients throughout Sarasota and surrounding communities now have increased access to Neckwise’s focused approach to upper cervical care. Neckwise clinics utilize advanced diagnostic tools, including 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging, to assess upper cervical alignment and its relationship to nervous system function.The organization’s care model emphasizes precision corrections, stability over frequency, and long-term outcomes. Neckwise clinics commonly work with patients experiencing chronic and unresolved health concerns such as migraines, vertigo, dizziness, post-concussion symptoms, chronic neck pain, and other complex neurological challenges.Transition of Established Practices Into the Neckwise SystemBoth Sarasota Upper Cervical Chiropractic and Lavender Family Chiropractic bring established patient bases and clinical experience into the Neckwise organization. The transition to Neckwise South Sarasota and Neckwise North Sarasota allows for continuity of care while integrating Neckwise’s standardized clinical protocols, advanced imaging technology, and structured patient education systems.Patients at both locations will benefit from consistent methodologies used across all Neckwise clinics, as well as access to a broader network of upper cervical providers operating under a unified brand and clinical framework.A Scalable, System-Driven Upper Cervical ModelFounded in 2024, Neckwise has expanded by focusing on repeatable systems, advanced technology, and principled upper cervical chiropractic care. The organization currently operates multiple clinic locations across Florida and Utah and continues to pursue strategic growth in high-demand markets.The Sarasota expansion represents a key step in Neckwise’s regional growth strategy, allowing for increased brand density, operational alignment, and expanded patient access throughout Southwest Florida.Planned Expansion Into St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Brandon/RiverviewIn addition to its Sarasota expansion, Neckwise confirmed plans to expand into St. Petersburg/Clearwater and Brandon/Riverview. These markets were selected based on population growth, regional demand for non-invasive neurological care options, and alignment with the organization’s long-term expansion objectives.Future Neckwise locations will follow the same standardized model, ensuring consistency in clinical approach, technology integration, patient experience, and brand identity across all clinics.About NeckwiseNeckwise is a multi-location upper cervical chiropractic organization focused on precision-based care of the upper cervical spine. Using advanced 3D CBCT imaging and focused correction techniques, Neckwise clinics aim to support nervous system balance and long-term health outcomes. The organization is committed to building a scalable chiropractic brand centered on clarity, consistency, and measurable results.For more information, visit www.neckwise.com

