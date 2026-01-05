WebDaddy Pro Introduces Fair Pricing Charter to Ensure Stable Hosting Rates for Businesses

WebDaddy Pro introduces the Fair Pricing Charter to ensure predictable, transparent hosting rates and long‑term stability for businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Fair Pricing Charter delivers stable, transparent web hosting costs for Rio Grande Valley businesses, helping companies avoid unpredictable price increases.

The Fair Pricing Charter gives me confidence that my hosting costs will remain predictable.” — Dr. Andre R. Acuña, Owner of DPTSI.org

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro , a McAllen‑based hosting and digital services provider, today announced the launch of its Fair Pricing Charter , a commitment to stable and transparent hosting rates for small businesses across the Rio Grande Valley and South Padre Island.The Charter guarantees that WebDaddy Pro plans will remain at the same rate year after year, with adjustments only if core costs significantly increase. This initiative reflects the company’s mission to provide clarity and trust in an industry where unexpected price hikes are common.“As a small business owner, I need to plan ahead without worrying about sudden cost increases,” said Dr. Andre R. Acuña, PT, DPT, FAAOMPT, RRSC, Cert. DN, owner of DPTSI.org in Edinburg and a WebDaddy Pro client. “The Fair Pricing Charter gives me confidence that my hosting costs will remain predictable.“We created the Fair Pricing Charter because South Texas entrepreneurs deserve stability,” said Theodore Carpenter, Founder of WebDaddy Pro. “Our goal is to remove uncertainty and help businesses focus on growth, not hidden fees.”Key Points of the Fair Pricing Charter• Stable Rates — Plans remain at the same price year after year.• Transparent Adjustments — Rates only change if core costs increase.• No Hidden Fees — Clear, upfront pricing for all customers.• Community Commitment — Designed to support entrepreneurs and small businesses.Why It MattersReliable, predictable hosting costs are essential for businesses in McAllen, Edinburg, Brownsville, and South Padre Island that depend on their online presence. The Fair Pricing Charter supports the Valley’s growing digital economy by removing financial surprises and giving entrepreneurs a stable foundation for websites, e‑commerce, and online communication. It’s a long‑term investment in the region’s digital future.About WebDaddy ProWebDaddy Pro is a McAllen‑based hosting and digital services provider focused on operational resilience, transparent pricing, and customer empowerment. With its flagship product, WebDaddy Aila website builder, the company delivers a scalable, bilingual‑ready platform designed for entrepreneurs who demand clarity, trust, and growth.For more information, visit https://WebDaddy.pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.