Eden King Lawyers Confirm Successful Launch of Their Cost Assessment & Preparation Services

Eden King Lawyers has reported good and growing support for their recently launched cost assessment & preparation services.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media Eden King Lawyers confirmed that requests for their new cost assessment & preparation services since the launch had exceeded expectations and confirmed a gap in the market the principals anticipated.Eden King Lawyers is a boutique law firm based in Rhodes, Sydney, positioned within close proximity to Sydney, Burwood, and Parramatta Courts. The firm’s team of experienced and dedicated legal professionals has established its reputation as one of the leading law firms in Sydney.Founder Claudette Gazi, told Eleven Media that “There had been an increase in demand for comprehensive cost assessment and preparation services for solicitors, law firms, and parties involved in court or tribunal proceedings. With in depth knowledge of cost rules, practice directions, and court expectations, our cost lawyers ensure cost assessments and associated documentation are prepared with precision, accuracy, and compliance.It is recognised that properly prepared cost documentation is critical to the outcome of any assessment. Eden King Lawyers approach focuses on accuracy, transparency, and timely delivery to ensure the matter proceeds efficiently and in accordance with all procedural requirements.To learn more about Eden King Lawyers cost assessment & preparation services, visit the website here: https://edenkinglawyers.com.au/cost-lawyers-sydney/ The practice offers expertise across multiple areas of law, including litigation, criminal law, wills and estate planning, conveyancing, property law, family law, negligence law, commercial law, and corporate law. This comprehensive service offering enables clients to access top-tier legal representation for a wide range of matters.Eden King Lawyers is committed to resolving complex legal issues efficiently and ensuring that every client deals directly with a solicitor. The firm’s legal team focuses on understanding each client’s unique circumstances and delivering tailored solutions with precision and care.About Eden King LawyersEden King Lawyers is based in Rhodes, Sydney and brings extensive experience across all areas of law. All practitioners are Members of the Law Society of NSW and are admitted to practice in New South Wales, the Federal Courts, and the High Court of Australia.The team speaks multiple languages including Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic and Bengali, ensuring accessible legal support for Sydney’s diverse community.To learn more about Eden King Lawyers and their range of legal services, visit the website here: https://edenkinglawyers.com.au

