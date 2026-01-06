The Legacy Soirée Announces Inaugural Miami Event on May 29, 2026, in Partnership With Pharrell Williams’ Goodtime Hotel

A premier cultural celebration honoring visionary leaders across music, fashion, business, and community, presented in collaboration The Goodtime Hotel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy Soirée, a new cultural event celebrating leaders shaping the future of art, entertainment, business, and community, will debut in Miami on May 29, 2026. The event will be hosted in partnership with Pharrell Williams’ Goodtime Hotel, the official hospitality partner for the inaugural experience.Strategically scheduled during Miami Swim Week and the 30th anniversary of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), The Legacy Soirée will take place at the intersection of two of the city’s most influential cultural moments. This timing positions the event as a premier gathering for creators, executives, athletes, entrepreneurs, and cultural tastemakers already in Miami for a week of global attention.Founded and curated by Timothy Lewis, The Legacy Soirée is designed to honor individuals whose work is redefining excellence across creative, entrepreneurial, and community driven spaces. The evening will feature honoree recognitions, cultural moments, and immersive brand activations that highlight the power of legacy in motion.“The Legacy Soirée was created to celebrate the people who are building culture in real time,” said Timothy Lewis, Founder and Curator. “Partnering with the Goodtime Hotel and aligning with Miami Swim Week and ABFF’s 30th anniversary allows us to elevate this experience and bring together a community that reflects the richness and diversity of our cultural landscape.”The event will welcome a distinguished guest list of creators, executives, athletes, and cultural influencers. Honorees and programming details will be announced in the coming months.The Legacy Soirée is actively developing partnerships with brands and organizations committed to uplifting culture, creativity, and community impact. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to engage with a high value, culturally connected audience during one of Miami’s most dynamic weeks.Website

