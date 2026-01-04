Financial Advisor and Coach Hoss Tabrizi Releases New Book 'Unleash Your Greatnesses'

Hoss Tabrizi, Founder Monumental Advisors, Bestselling Author, Speaker, Radio Announcer, Athletics Coach

Financial advisor and coach Hoss Tabrizi releases Unleash Your Greatnesses, a new book on personal growth, discipline, and self-mastery.

This project is love in action. His storytelling is inclusive and authentic, inviting us to know ourselves with greater depth and purpose.” — Derrick "DP" Pearson

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monumental Advisory Partners founder, bestselling author, radio announcer, and longtime youth athletics coach Hoss Tabrizi announces the release of his new book, Unleash Your Greatnesses , a timely work focused on resilience, leadership, and holistic personal growth in an era defined by uncertainty and change.Drawing on nearly 30 years of experience coaching youth athletics, along with his professional financial work advising individuals and families, Tabrizi presents a grounded framework for personal leadership that integrates physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and professional well-being. The book challenges readers to take ownership of their choices, habits, and direction on and off the field, and in life."Unleash Your Greatnesses" explores the idea that greatness is not singular or accidental, but cumulative—built through discipline, consistency, and the willingness to lead oneself first. Through storytelling and reflection, Tabrizi offers readers a practical and human-centered approach to growth that extends beyond motivation into lived application.“Hoss Tabrizi is an accumulation of greatnesses—generationally, geographically, spiritually, and physically,” writes best-selling author and media executive Derrick “DP” Pearson in his endorsement of the book. “This project is love in action. His storytelling is inclusive and authentic, inviting us to know ourselves with greater depth and purpose.”Pearson, owner of 93.7 The Ticket and founder of LovePrints, adds that the book challenges readers “to lead forward and up from wherever we are to wherever we desire to go,” calling it a meaningful contribution to leadership and personal development.As a financial advisor, Tabrizi brings a unique perspective to the conversation around success that connects personal discipline with long-term stability, decision-making, and responsibility. The book speaks to leaders, parents, coaches, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking clarity during times of transition."Unleash Your Greatnesses" is now available on Amazon and at HossTabrizi.com.About the AuthorHoss Tabrizi is a financial advisor, best-selling author, speaker, mentor, and youth athletics coach with nearly 30 years of experience developing leaders on and off the field. His work empowers individuals from all walks of life to take control of their lives through a holistic approach to physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and financial well-being. He resides with his wife and three children in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Learn more at HossTabrizi.com.

What is this thing called Greatnesses?

