Nashville Based Label Tahan Music Co. Debuts New Song 'Seat at the Table'

If people are caught up in debating who should live and who should be born, they’re missing the miracle.” — Tahan Music Co.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville-based Christian Country Music label Tahan Music Co . releases its sixth single, “ Seat at the Table ,” now streaming on all major platforms. Rooted in modern country storytelling and built for repeat listens, the track carries a message that’s as accessible as it is confrontational—in the best way: it invites the listener to trade arguments for empathy, and theory for humanity.A song built around the most universal place in the world: the table.“Seat at the Table” centers on a single image everyone understands: the table, where families gather, where stories are told, where conflict gets worked through, where laughter returns, and where decisions quietly shape futures. In this song, the table becomes more than furniture. It becomes a symbol of belonging—who is welcomed, who is protected, who is counted, and who is allowed to speak.The chorus lands like a moral mirror. It moves through the people closest to us—your child, your mother, your wife—and finally turns the spotlight back on the listener: if it were someone you love… if it were you… you’d want your voice heard. And then comes the thesis of the song: what about the one who can’t speak yet—still unborn, still a person, still a life.Rather than approaching the subject with abstraction, “Seat at the Table” delivers its message from a first-person perspective—a life pleading for the dignity of being seen, known, and included. The lyric refuses to be reduced to a “topic.” It’s written as a human voice asking for the most basic human request: a chance. Not a debate. Not a label. A life.Tahan says, “If people are caught up in debating who should live and who should be born, they’re missing the miracle.”The message: life doesn’t come from human effort, it’s a strategic gift from GodWhat makes “Seat at the Table” distinct is its restraint and its clarity. It doesn’t posture. It doesn’t rage. It doesn’t sensationalize. It simply repeats a truth most people already agree with—when a life is on the line, being heard is paramount, and asks the listener to apply that truth consistently.The song’s progression is intentional: it starts with the instinct to protect your own, then expands that instinct outward until the listener is forced to consider the person they can’t see. By the end, the table isn’t just a metaphor for family, it’s a metaphor for culture, medicine, ethics, and the choices made behind closed doors. The song asks: Who gets a seat? Who gets a say? Who gets defended when it’s inconvenient?Not an industry play, but an assignment carried out with joyTahan Music Co. is founded and led by Joel & Kristen Broughton, who have been clear from the beginning: this is not a project they dreamed up to chase an audience. This whole project came as a happy surprise. This is a calling they’re stewarding, songs God gave them, brought to life in unity, with excellence, and meticulous care.That posture of joyful obedience paired with uncompromising excellence shapes every Tahan release. The goal isn’t to create “message music” for a narrow audience. The goal is to craft genuinely great country songs that carry truth far beyond the walls of any single community—it’s music families can play, people can sing along to, and culture can’t easily ignore. Tahan says the world doesn’t need more debates, but hearts awakened to the voice of God and the truth of His love.Nashville excellence, with Ben Reno in production.“Seat at the Table” was produced by Ben Reno in Nashville, with Joel and Kristen overseeing the creative direction at every step, shaping the record with intentional detail, from performance to tone to emotional arc. Reno brought his expert ears and country rolodex to amplify the message. Joel and Kristen agreed Reno “understood the assignment”, and worked together with him seamlessly. Reno’s elevated production supports the lyric instead of overpowering it: modern, polished, and cinematic enough to feel current, but grounded enough to feel timeless.Tahan Music Co. continues to collaborate with top-tier Nashville musicians, bringing a level of musicianship that matches the weight of the message, because they say the mission and delivery standard must match.A release that fuels a movement—and a foundation“Seat at the Table” is also part of the larger work of Tahan Music Co. and the Tahan Foundation—a connected effort built to shift culture through music and media. The Foundation exists to amplify the message beyond streaming numbers, creating a platform for storytelling, partnerships, and resources that defend life and strengthen families.At the heart of this movement is a simple invitation: share a song, save a life. Let the music stream into the phone, iPad, social account, or hands of someone who needs perspective, courage, hope, forgiveness, freedom, and salvation. Let it start a conversation at an actual table.About Tahan Music Co.Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville-based country music label founded by Joel & Kristen Broughton. Led by the Holy Spirit, Tahan creates music rooted in truth—songs designed to restore belonging, strengthen families, and shift culture through excellence and purpose.About the Tahan FoundationThe Tahan Foundation exists to amplify the message of life through music and media—supporting storytelling, partnerships, and initiatives that protect life, elevate truth, and help families flourish.

