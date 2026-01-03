Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach Debuts at Greater New York Expo

Come and see us! Win your very own Frozen Margarita Maker Life like it should be!

Meet the team in Melville, NY to register for a virtual presentation and learn about early pricing and incentives for a new coastal lifestyle residence.

Myrtle Beach is excited to welcome this first-class resort and the lifestyle amenities that come with it, creating the ideal home away from home just steps from the sand.” — Jason T. Ellis, Director of Sales

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach Brings “Under Construction” Preview, Early Pricing, and Buyer Incentives to the Greater New York Best Places Expo Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach will exhibit at the Greater New York Best Places Expo, giving attendees a first look at a new Margaritaville-branded residential opportunity in Myrtle Beach that is now under construction. Site work is wrapping up, and vertical construction is scheduled to begin in February 2026, bringing this first-class resort one step closer to completion.Now is also a prime time to explore ownership, with a limited window of pre-construction pricing starting in the high $300,000s and early selection opportunities that are closing out soon.Attendees are invited to stop by the Margaritaville Vacation Residences Myrtle Beach display to register for an immersive virtual presentation and learn about early buyer incentives. Buyers who register at the show and later purchase may qualify for a $2,500 travel reimbursement at closing, plus a six-month HOA credit. Registrants will also be entered into a drawing for a Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker.Project Highlights:• New Margaritaville-branded residences in Myrtle Beach• 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom condos just steps from the sand• First new condo project this close to the beach since 2009• Full ownership, not a timeshare• Resort-style pool, lobby bar, fitness center, and more• Optional on-site rental program for owners who want flexibility (program details provided separately)• Turnkey furnishings included with every unit• Now selling pre-construction with limited early selection opportunitiesEvent DetailsGreater New York Best Places ExpoDates: January 24 to 25, 2026Venue: Hilton Long Island/Huntington, 598 Broad Hollow Road, Melville, NYHours: Saturday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM to 3:00 PMCall 843-222-2672 or visit MargaritavilleMB.com.Sales are handled by JTE Real Estate, the licensed brokerage company supporting on-site and virtual sales.

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.