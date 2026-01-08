Intense Peru Unveils the Best Luxury Peru Tours of 2026, Designed Around Culture, Cuisine, and Customized Travel

Experience Machu Picchu with Intense Peru Enjoy Peru Travel Experience Hike Palccoyo With An Expert Guide

As travelers continue to seek meaningful, high-quality travel experiences, Intense Peru announces its curated collection of the Best Luxury Tours of Peru.

Luxury travel in Peru is about traveling the right way. We focus on designing tours that reflect travelers’ interests while respecting Peru’s natural rhythms, regional diversity, and cultural heritage” — Sofia Arce, Founder of Intense Peru

CUSCO, CUSCO PROVIDENCE, PERU, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As discerning travelers continue to seek meaningful, high-quality travel experiences, Intense Peru, a leading women-led luxury travel company based in Cusco, announces its curated collection of the Best Luxury Peru Tours of 2026 . Designed for travelers who value authenticity, comfort, and expert guidance, these journeys highlight Peru's cultural depth, diverse ecosystems, and world-renowned gastronomy—without relying on rigid seasonal formulas.High-Season Luxury Travel: April to OctoberPeru's high travel season runs from April through October, offering ideal conditions across the Andes and Sacred Valley. During these months, travelers can enjoy clear skies, comfortable weather, and seamless access to Peru's most iconic destinations.This period is particularly well suited for Cusco, the Sacred Valley, and Machu Picchu experiences ; private cultural tours and archaeological exploration; the Short Inca Trail entering Machu Picchu through the iconic Sun Gate; and curated culinary experiences highlighting Peru's varied ecosystems and indigenous ingredients."Luxury travel in Peru isn't about traveling at a specific moment—it's about traveling the right way," said Sofia Arce, Founder of Intense Peru. "Our focus is on designing journeys that reflect travelers' interests while respecting Peru's natural rhythms, regional diversity, and cultural heritage."Mid-Season Travel: March and NovemberMarch and November offer an appealing alternative for travelers looking for greener Andean landscapes and fewer crowds. While these months can bring occasional rain, they reward visitors with vibrant scenery and a more tranquil travel pace, making them ideal for cultural and culinary-focused itineraries.Year-Round Discoveries: Northern & Coastal PeruNorthern and coastal regions of Peru offer excellent year-round travel opportunities, distinct from Andean seasonality. These regions are particularly strong for culinary experiences, archaeology, and cultural immersion, presenting a different expression of luxury rooted in flavor, history, and authenticity.Sustainable Amazon Experiences (Seasonally Advised)Intense Peru carefully curates Amazon experiences to align with environmental conditions and traveler comfort. Jungle programs are not recommended during the rainy season from December to February. When conditions are optimal, Intense Peru partners exclusively with Rainforest Expeditions lodges, including Posada Amazonas, Refugio Amazonas, and the Tambopata Research Center.Why Choose Intense PeruFor more than 15 years, Intense Peru has specialized in custom-designed luxury travel, offering personalized itineraries crafted by local experts, private guides, seamless logistics, carefully selected accommodations, and a strong commitment to sustainability and women's empowerment in tourism.About Intense PeruIntense Peru SAC is a Peru-based luxury travel agency specializing in tailor-made journeys throughout Peru and Bolivia. Founded by Sofia Arce, the company is known for its high-touch service, cultural expertise, and responsible tourism philosophy.

