Mile High Recovery Center Announces New Denver Location
Treatment center relocates from East Colfax to a new Fillmore Street office to better serve the Denver community.
The new location reflects Mile High Recovery Center’s continued commitment to providing accessible, high-quality addiction and mental health treatment services to individuals and families throughout the Denver area. The Fillmore Street office offers a professional, centrally located setting designed to support client care, consultations, and administrative operations.
Patients, referral partners, and community members are encouraged to update their records to reflect the new address. All phone numbers, services, staff, and operations remain unchanged.
Mile High Recovery Center will continue delivering evidence-based treatment and personalized recovery support while maintaining strong relationships with Denver’s behavioral health and recovery community.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Mile High Recovery Center directly using the information below.
