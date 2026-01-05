Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,715 in the last 365 days.

Mile High Recovery Center Announces New Denver Location

Treatment center relocates from East Colfax to a new Fillmore Street office to better serve the Denver community.

This move allows us to continue serving our clients in a setting that aligns with our commitment to accessibility, professionalism, and quality care.”
— Representative, Mile High Recovery Center
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mile High Recovery Center announced today that it has officially relocated its Denver office to a new address, effective immediately. The center has moved from 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #202, Denver, CO 80218 to 1633 Fillmore St. #212, Denver, CO 80206.

The new location reflects Mile High Recovery Center’s continued commitment to providing accessible, high-quality addiction and mental health treatment services to individuals and families throughout the Denver area. The Fillmore Street office offers a professional, centrally located setting designed to support client care, consultations, and administrative operations.

Patients, referral partners, and community members are encouraged to update their records to reflect the new address. All phone numbers, services, staff, and operations remain unchanged.

Mile High Recovery Center will continue delivering evidence-based treatment and personalized recovery support while maintaining strong relationships with Denver’s behavioral health and recovery community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Mile High Recovery Center directly using the information below.

Mile High Recovery Center
+1 303-268-2144
info@milehighrecoverycenter.com
Brice Hancock
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mile High Recovery Center Announces New Denver Location

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.