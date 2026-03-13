EnzoMechana Watches Launches GIRAMONDO Featuring the Eterna Caliber 3030

GIRAMONDO EnzoMechana — Stand for Something.

1st series post-COVID: GIRAMONDO—1000m over-eng antimag trav-diver L-date, Swiss Eterna inhouse 3030. <30 pcs preorders. VN cat welfare; donate: enzomechana.com

The Giramondo is a traveler's watch, one watch for all purposes. It can be used serious saturation diving, but not a purpose built divers. The only watch you will need.” — Enzo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntington Beach Ca— March 15, 2026— EnzoMechana Watches today announced the launch of GIRAMONDO , a new limited-series mechanical wristwatch designed to combine dive-watch performance, dual-time functionality, and antimagnetic protection in a single collector-focused model.GIRAMONDO is the brand’s first series release since the COVID period and will be produced in fewer than 30 pieces worldwide, with production aligned to confirmed pre-orders.The model is powered by the Eterna Caliber 3030, a Swiss manufacture movement known for its precision, durability, and long-term serviceability. According to the company, the release reflects EnzoMechana’s continued focus on small-batch mechanical watchmaking and technical design.“GIRAMONDO represents our approach to watchmaking as a design and engineering exercise first,” said Enzo , founder of EnzoMechana Watches. “We wanted to create a watch with strong mechanical credibility, distinctive functionality, and a production scale that remains intentionally limited.”The Eterna Caliber 3030 features 24 jewels, a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz), a 48-hour power reserve, hacking seconds, hand-winding capability, Incabloc shock protection, a ball-bearing rotor, and a large-date complication.EnzoMechana said the movement was selected not only for performance, but also for its reputation for durable construction and maintainability over time.GIRAMONDO is engineered with specifications intended for both professional-grade performance and daily wear. Key features include:Water resistance to 1000 meters46.5mm hardened 316L stainless steel caseUltra-thick UV-coated sapphire crystalCase profile measuring approximately 18mm at 12 o’clock and 12mm at 6 o’clockHelium escape crown positioned at 10 o’clockRotating inner 12-hour bezel at 2 o’clockLuminous handsAntimagnetic constructionLarge date display designed for legibility with minimal added bulkKarim Hanna, a partner in the project, said the launch is intended to appeal to collectors who value distinctive design, low production volume, and mechanical substance.“With GIRAMONDO, the goal was to create a watch that reflects deliberate choices in movement, construction, and scale,” said Hanna. “This release is intentionally limited, and it is aimed at collectors who appreciate independent design and small-batch production.”In connection with the launch, EnzoMechana also said it will use the release to raise awareness for cat welfare efforts in Vietnam. The company stated that the initiative is informational in nature and is not being presented as a charity sale or donation-based product campaign. Instead, visitors to the brand’s website will be able to access recommended external resources for those who wish to support animal welfare efforts directly.“‘Stand for Something’ is a phrase that reflects values beyond product design,” Enzo added. “For this release, we also wanted to draw attention to an issue that matters personally to me and offer people a way to learn more.”Pre-orders for GIRAMONDO are scheduled to open on January 1, 2026, with deliveries expected to begin on or around May 1, 2026. Additional release information and press materials will be made available through the company website.For more information, visit enzomechana.com.About EnzoMechana WatchesEnzoMechana Watches is an independent watch brand focused on small-batch mechanical timepieces for collectors. The company develops limited-production watches with an emphasis on purposeful design, technical functionality, and long-term mechanical value.

