Patient Protect Launches Signal, a Free Healthcare Cybersecurity and HIPAA Intelligence App for Providers

Patient Protect Signal mobile app designed to help independent healthcare providers monitor cybersecurity risk and HIPAA readiness. Patient Protect Signal mobile dashboard with HIPAA compliance tools including breach intelligence, risk scoring, and guidance features. Patient Protect Signal mobile app showing a live map of reported healthcare cybersecurity threats and suspicious activity across the United States.

Free mobile app delivers breach intelligence, compliance tools, and shared threat awareness for independent healthcare providers.

Healthcare providers should not have to defend patient data blind. Signal gives independent practices earlier visibility into cyber risk and tools to strengthen HIPAA readiness.” — Alexander Perrin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patient Protect today announced the launch of Patient Protect Signal , a free iOS mobile application designed to give independent healthcare providers earlier visibility into cyber threats, clearer HIPAA compliance guidance, and practical security tools without enterprise complexity or cost.Patient Protect Signal serves as the free intelligence and readiness layer of the Patient Protect platform. The app brings together breach intelligence, compliance self-assessment, risk modeling, research resources, and community-driven threat awareness in a single privacy-first mobile experience built specifically for smaller healthcare organizations.Independent healthcare practices are expected to safeguard patient data, interpret HIPAA requirements, monitor cyber threats, and respond to incidents with the same rigor as major hospital systems. Most do not have dedicated compliance teams, security operations centers, or budgets for fragmented enterprise software.Signal was built to close that gap.“Healthcare security has become an infrastructure problem, not an effort problem,” said Alexander Perrin, founder of Patient Protect. “Independent providers care deeply about protecting their patients, but they are often forced to operate without the visibility or tools that large systems take for granted. Signal gives practices situational awareness—what’s happening, where, and how—so they’re no longer defending blind or alone.”Real-Time Breach IntelligenceAt the center of Patient Protect Signal is a live breach intelligence dashboard powered by publicly reported incident data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The dashboard tracks hundreds of healthcare breaches and allows users to filter incidents by date, breach type, and trend patterns over time. Practices can see how records are being exposed, where incidents are increasing, and which attack methods are appearing more frequently.Breach intelligence is more than news—it provides operational context. Understanding how healthcare organizations are being attacked helps providers prioritize safeguards before similar incidents reach their own systems.Practical HIPAA Compliance ToolsSignal provides a set of free tools designed to help organizations move from uncertainty to actionable compliance readiness.Key tools include:- HIPAA Self-Assessment covering administrative, technical, physical, organizational, and policy safeguards with instant scoring and guidance- Compliance Roadmap that organizes core HIPAA requirements into a structured progress tracker- Breach Cost Calculator that models financial exposure based on practice size and data risk- Entity Determination Tool that helps clarify Covered Entity and Business Associate obligationsFor many smaller healthcare teams, the greatest risk is uncertainty. Signal helps translate complex regulatory obligations into a clearer starting point and a structured path forward.Community Network DefensePatient Protect Signal also introduces a community-driven threat awareness layer built specifically for healthcare. Verified organizations can submit anonymized reports of suspicious activity including phishing attempts, ransomware indicators, social engineering calls, malware alerts, or vendor anomalies. These signals are aggregated and reflected back to the network through a live U.S. threat map and regional activity indicators.Cyber attackers frequently reuse tactics across targets. Shared visibility helps practices identify patterns earlier and respond faster.News, Research, and Incident DocumentationThe app further provides:- A daily HIPAA and healthcare cybersecurity news feed curated from industry publications- A searchable research library covering compliance guidance and risk management topics- Incident documentation tools allowing organizations to securely record security events with optional network sharing- An AI-powered educational assistant that provides general HIPAA guidance without accepting or processing protected health informationPrivacy by DesignPatient Protect Signal was built with strict privacy safeguards:- No collection of patient health information- Anonymous threat reporting- Encrypted local data storage- No third-party analytics tracking- Device-level moderation and one-time-passcode email verification- Free Access with Optional Platform UpgradesPatient Protect Signal is available now as a free download on the iOS App Store , with Android availability planned for a future release. The free Signal tier includes full access to breach intelligence, compliance tools, research resources, and the community threat network. The release of Signal precedes a broader expansion of the Patient Protect platform. Over the past several months, Patient Protect has been quietly rolling out Version 2 of its compliance and security infrastructure to a limited group of independent healthcare providers.In late March, the company will widen platform availability, allowing more practices to adopt the full Patient Protect system — a unified operational environment designed to help healthcare organizations implement and maintain the safeguards required under HIPAA without the complexity of enterprise security programs.Healthcare organizations seeking deeper operational support can upgrade to Patient Protect’s full platform tiers:Basic — $39/monthSecurity risk assessments, secure messaging, policy templates, and BAA generationPro — $99/monthNIST-aligned compliance infrastructure, predictive analytics, staff training library, and priority supportAbout Patient ProtectPatient Protect is a Chicago-based healthcare security and compliance platform focused on independent providers. Through free public intelligence tools and secure automation software, Patient Protect helps healthcare organizations meet HIPAA obligations without enterprise complexity or cost.Learn more at patient-protect.com

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