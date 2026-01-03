Sports Talk Media Exclusive: Evangelos Marinakis Stands Alone Atop Greek Football’s Mount Olympus

Evangelos Marinakis tonight became the most successful club president in the history of Greek football with 19 titles

Olympiacos lifted the Greek Super Cup with a 3-0 extra-time victory over OFI, a result that secured Marinakis his 19th major title as club owner.

Every title and every success make us proud to be Olympiacos! Tonight, with our fans by our side, we won the Greek Super Cup and reached the golden treble on the 100th anniversary of this great Club.” — Evangelos Marinakis

HERAKLION , CRETE, GREECE, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Historic Night for Olympiacos, Evangelos Marinakis, and Greek FootballEvangelos Marinakis added another chapter to Greek football history on Saturday night, as Olympiacos lifted the Greek Super Cup with a 3-0 extra-time victory over OFI at the Pankritio Stadium, a result that secured Marinakis his 19th major title as club owner and established a new all-time record for silverware.With the triumph, Marinakis moved past both Socratis Kokkalis and Giannis Vardinogiannis, who each finished their ownership tenures with 18 titles, placing the Olympiacos president alone at the top of the Greek football hierarchy in terms of sustained success and tangible achievement.Greek Super League Championships: 11 (2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2024–25)Greek Cups: 5 (2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2019–20, 2024–25)Conference League: 1 (2023–24)Youth League: 1 (2023–24)Super Cup: 1 (2025)The Super Cup victory capped a landmark period for Olympiacos, a club that has continued to dominate domestically while expanding its footprint in European competitions, reinforcing its position as the most successful and influential sporting institution in Greece.The Match That Delivered HistoryFor 90 minutes, OFI resisted sustained pressure from the Greek champions, forcing the contest into extra time before Olympiacos finally broke through with a penalty converted by Mehdi Taremi, a moment that shifted the balance decisively.Kalogeropoulos doubled the lead shortly thereafter, taking advantage of defensive fatigue, before Yusuf Yazici sealed the outcome with a third goal that removed any lingering doubt and turned the evening into a celebration of red-and-white supremacy.The 3-0 scoreline did not fully reflect the patience required from Olympiacos, but it underlined the squad’s depth, experience, and ability to deliver when trophies are on the line.Marinakis Sets a New StandardWith this latest trophy, Evangelos Marinakis now stands at 19 titles as Olympiacos owner, a collection that includes 11 league championships, five Greek Cups, one Super Cup, one UEFA Europa Conference League title, and one UEFA Youth League crown.The achievement is not merely numerical, as it reflects a broader vision that has blended domestic dominance with meaningful European success, highlighted by Olympiacos becoming the first Greek club to win a senior UEFA competition.Marinakis’ tenure has been defined by long-term investment, institutional stability, and an insistence that Olympiacos compete not only as Greece’s standard-bearer, but as a respected force on the continental stage.Marinakis posted this message on Instagram after the victory:"Every title and every success make us proud to be Olympiacos! Tonight, with our fans by our side, we won the Greek Super Cup and reached the golden treble on the 100th anniversary of this great Club's legendary history. We move forward stronger and we keep on dreaming!"A Message to the Red-and-White Family from MaranakisPrior to the victory, Marinakis addressed supporters with a message that framed the title within the broader context of the club’s centennial celebrations and its responsibilities beyond football.“I wish the entire red-and-white family and all Greeks a Happy New Year, filled with health, smiles, love, and optimism.“2025 was a historic year for us, a milestone year in which we proudly celebrated 100 years of glorious red-and-white history across Greece.“One hundred years full of triumphs, strong emotions, and trophies won in Greece and Europe. With faith, strength, and courage, we continue to uphold our values and stand by society and by those in need. Our victories fill us with strength and pride. Challenges and obstacles make us even more determined to keep growing the greatest multi-sport club in Europe and to represent Greece among the elite of European football.“United, with our hard work, soul, and passion, we will continue to dream. We will keep looking ahead, conquering new heights—and nothing and no one can stop us.“May 2026 be happy and prosperous for everyone, with many more moments of red-and-white pride and success.“Long live Olympiacos!”You can read more about Evangelos Marinakis, Olympiacos, and world soccer on Sports Talk Florida Sports Talk United , and the Sports Talk Media Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.