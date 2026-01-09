Rising Toronto Indie Rock Band In Your Walls Releases New Single 'Blue'

Toronto indie rock band In Your Walls during a rehearsal session, photographed on film.

The Toronto-based alternative rock band continues building momentum ahead of their upcoming full-length album.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Your Walls ' new single “ Blue ” is a focused and emotionally direct release that continues the band’s steady rise within Canada’s alternative rock scene and their build-up for their upcoming album.“Blue” captures the band at a moment of transition. The track balances raw urgency with melodic clarity, reflecting a growing confidence in both songwriting and production while staying true to the band’s core live sound. This song reflects relevant issues in which an audience can relate to when listening to the lyrics. The concept of “changing the colour blue” can be interpreted in everyone's own individual way.“This song represents where we’re at right now, and where we want to be,” the band says. “‘Blue’ felt like the right song to be the second single of the upcoming album.”Formed in 2023, In Your Walls have quickly built a reputation for high-energy live performances across Ontario, with shows in Toronto and London helping establish them as a compelling presence in the local alternative circuit. Their debut EP S, released in July 2024, laid the groundwork for their evolving sound, while “Blue” marks a clear step forward as the band works toward their first full-length album.“Blue” is available on all major streaming platforms on January 9th, 2026.

