JLS Technology USA Ranked #53 on MSSP Alert’s 2025 Top 250 MSSPs List

WINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JLS Technology USA (JLS Tech), a managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it has been ranked #53 on the 2025 MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list , an annual ranking recognizing leading managed security service providers worldwide.The MSSP Alert Top 250 list is published by MSSP Alert, a recognized source of news, analysis, and rankings for the global managed security services market. The annual list highlights MSSPs demonstrating strength in cybersecurity services, operational scale, innovation, and market presence.“Being ranked #53 on the MSSP Alert Top 250 list reflects the dedication and expertise of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Lily Lassalle, President of JLS Technology USA. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering effective, scalable cybersecurity solutions that help organizations manage risk and adapt to an evolving threat landscape.”Companies included on the MSSP Alert Top 250 list are evaluated based on multiple factors, including managed security services revenue, growth, geographic reach, service offerings, and overall industry presence.Since 2007, JLS Tech has delivered managed security services designed to help organizations protect critical assets, reduce cyber risk, and improve security resilience. JLS Tech serves mid-market and enterprise organizations across regulated and high-risk industries, with a focus on proactive security operations and measurable outcomes.The full 2025 MSSP Alert Top 250 list is available at: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 About JLS Technology USA (JLS Tech)JLS Tech is a Florida-based managed security services provider delivering security operations, threat detection and response, incident response, and compliance-focused cybersecurity solutions. JLS Tech works with organizations to strengthen security posture and navigate today’s complex cyber risk environment.For more information, visit jlstech.com .

