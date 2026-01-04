NOTICE OF DEATH: Jamil Azar, pioneering architect of Al Jazeera and ‘Voice of London,’ dies at 88

Jamil Azar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamil Azar (1937 – 2026) was a pioneering journalist, BBC World Service Radio veteran and founding architect of Al Jazeera. Among the longest-serving global news anchors with an on-air career spanning more than 50 years, his relentless commitment to truthful, neutral, accurate journalism redefined Arabic news media and helped reshape the politics of the Middle East.Best known for his 20-year tenure at the helm of Al Jazeera, he authored its defining slogan, “The Opinion and the Other Opinion”. Azar perceived that the slogan “defined the course taken by Al Jazeera and made it a prime mover politically and socially in the Arab arena which denied the existence of the other.” At its heart was Azar’s determination to champion neutrality, ensure qualitative argument and amplify marginalised voices—principles that would make Al Jazeera a global catalyst for change.From the outset, Azar's aim was to establish a news organisation where traditionally taboo issues could be discussed freely. As chief anchor, editor-in-chief and editorial board member, Azar prioritised frank discourse, eschewing honorifics like “your majesty” and challenging the widespread and oppressive tenets of state-dominated media. Political analysts later noted his formative influence in the “Al Jazeera effect,” which describes how news media transformed global power dynamics and public discourse worldwide.Azar’s high profile drew international acclaim but also death threats and vilification, notably in the Egyptian press where he was alleged to be an agent of Mossad and Britain. His close relationship with Qatari ruler, Shiekh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani also caused him to be unjustly attacked as an agent of the state. Yet Azar was relentlessly bold in speaking truth to power. In 2004 during a CNN debate on Iraq, he advised US President George W. Bush to acknowledge US mistakes in Iraq and empower Iraqi sovereignty. In 2005, a leaked memo revealed President Bush urging British Prime Minister Tony Blair to bomb Al Jazeera amid tensions over its coverage, over which Azar unapologetically presided.While at Al Jazeera, Azar hosted The Week in the News, Al Jazeera’s first post-launch programme, which provided analysis of major global events. Over the years Azar interviewed many of the leaders responsible for shaping the world order, including controversial figures such as US Secretary of Defence, Donald Rumsfeld, Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi (who asked to be interviewed by Azar or “three of anyone else”) and US Vice President Dick Cheney. While his ability to draw truth from political leaders skilled in evading it was a well-publicised hallmark of his career, Azar quietly developed a generation of journalists in their craft. His linguistic command and ability to detect what was truly important in any news story earned him the moniker “Ustath Jamil” (“Professor Jamil”).Azar retired from Al Jazeera in 2015 after more than 20 years at its helm. His legacy endures as a testament to the power of unbiased reporting and the courage to challenge the status quo in the service of humanity. Azar was known for his belief that all media had an obligation to be involved in politics, to uphold its role as the Fourth Estate. His professional humanism, prioritising insight and empathy over control, and an unwavering commitment to journalistic accuracy and neutrality continue to benchmark excellence today.A man of deep Christian faith and profound humility, Azar’s life story took him from the fortress (Al Husn means “the fortress” in Arabic) to the island (Al Jazeera means “the island” in Arabic)” in a career that commentated, investigated and shaped global politics.Jamil bin Musa bin Khalil Al Azar, known as Jamil Azar and Abu Dalal, and affectionately known as Ustath Jamil (“Professor Jamil”), died aged 88 years on 3rd January 2026 after a short illness in London.He is survived by his wife and two daughters, his extended family in Jordan and a global community of journalists who understand the importance of interrogating both sides of any news story.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.