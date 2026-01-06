Author Trisha McAfee Releases New Psychological Thriller Tappan Lake: Beneath the Surface

Cover of Tappan Lake: Beneath the Surface by Trisha McAfee

A haunting exploration of erased histories, unspoken trauma, and secrets submerged beneath a man-made lake.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Trisha McAfee delivers a haunting psychological thriller with Tappan Lake: Beneath the Surface, a novel that delves into the lingering consequences of forgotten places, unspoken trauma, and the secrets submerged beneath a man-made lake.Set against the eerie backdrop of Tappan Lake, a real reservoir built over displaced communities and erased histories, the novel follows a tense investigation that blurs the line between past and present. As the waterline recedes, so do long-buried truths, revealing that what was submerged was never truly gone.Blending atmospheric suspense with emotional depth, Tappan Lake: Beneath the Surface examines how collective silence, generational trauma, and institutional neglect can shape lives long after the damage is done. The story draws readers into a chilling narrative where the landscape itself feels complicit, holding memories that refuse to stay buried.“Some places remember,” McAfee says. “And sometimes, when the water pulls back, what resurfaces isn’t just history, it’s accountability.”Known for her trauma-informed storytelling and emotionally resonant narratives, McAfee approaches psychological suspense with a focus on realism, empathy, and the lasting impact of unresolved harm. Tappan Lake: Beneath the Surface is written for readers who appreciate slow-burn tension, layered characters, and stories that linger well beyond the final page.The novel is the first in the Tappan Lake psychological thriller series, which continues to explore the unsettling intersection of memory, place, and truth.Tappan Lake: Beneath the Surface is available now on Amazon and through other major online retailers.About the AuthorTrisha McAfee is an author known for weaving psychological tension with emotionally grounded storytelling. Her work often centers on themes of silence, survival, and the long shadow cast by unresolved trauma. Through both nonfiction and fiction, she explores how personal and collective histories shape identity and resilience.

