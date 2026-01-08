Leena Sarfraz’s Published Book It’s Time to Raise Your Voice Shares a Personal Story of Healing

CANADA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘝𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦 , by author Leena Sarfraz, has been published and is now reaching readers who are drawn to personal stories of resilience , loss, and quiet strength. The book shares a lived journey shaped by trauma, migration, motherhood, and the long process of learning how to speak after years of silence.Written in a simple and reflective voice, the book follows the author’s life from a caring childhood into experiences that changed her sense of safety and belonging. Rather than focusing on drama or resolution, the story offers an honest account of endurance and gradual healing.𝐀 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬Leena Sarfraz grew up in a close and loving family, where she felt protected and valued. That sense of safety was disrupted by trauma at a young age, followed by an early marriage and later migration to Canada. As a young immigrant and single mother, she faced poverty, emotional isolation, and the challenges of rebuilding life in a new country.The memoir reflects on these experiences with clarity and restraint. It shows how silence became a way to survive, even as it slowly took a toll on the author’s emotional and physical well-being.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭A central theme of the book is the cost of not speaking. The author writes about how years of holding pain inward affected her health, including her experience with fibromyalgia. The memoir explores the connection between trauma, stress, and the body, without making claims or offering medical conclusions.By sharing this part of her story, the book opens space for readers to reflect on how unspoken experiences can shape long-term health and emotional balance.𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝Healing, as shown in the story, did not come all at once. It unfolded slowly through therapy, faith, gentle movement practices, and writing. Writing became a way for the author to understand her past and begin reclaiming her sense of self.The book does not position healing as a destination. Instead, it presents it as an ongoing process that begins when silence is acknowledged rather than ignored.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘝𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦 speaks primarily to adult readers, especially women between the ages of 25 and 60. It resonates with those who have experienced trauma, loss, abuse, chronic illness, or cultural displacement. It also connects with immigrants and single mothers navigating new lives while carrying unseen emotional weight.Readers interested in memoirs, women’s lived experiences, and stories of emotional resilience may find the narrative relatable and grounding.𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲Leena Sarfraz has shared that the decision to write this book came from a personal need to heal and to honor the promises she made to herself and to the loved ones she lost. Over time, sharing her experiences encouraged other women to speak quietly about their own stories, often in private conversations.The narrative was written not to instruct, but to bear witness to a life lived through silence and the slow return of voice.Sarfraz has also spoken about the support she received early in her life.“𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘐 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭, 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴,” 𝘚𝘢𝘳𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘻 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥. “𝘏𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘐 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩.”𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Since its publication, the book has found a place among readers and discussion groups looking for thoughtful and sincere memoirs. Its themes invite reflection on trauma, health, identity, and the meaning of being heard.𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘝𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦 stands as a personal account of survival and the belief that healing can begin when stories are finally spoken.

