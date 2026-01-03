TTW Reveals 50 Best Destinations of World for UK Travellers in 2026
Travel preferences are continuously evolving, and our research highlights the growing trends of short-haul travel, sun and beach getaways, and culturally immersive experiences.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel and Tour World (TTW) has unveiled its eagerly awaited list of the top 50 destinations most preferred by UK travellers in 2026. The annual list, compiled through extensive research and analysis, highlights the countries and cities that are expected to be the most sought-after travel spots for UK residents in the coming year.
— Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TTW
It is aligned with new travel trends, wherein the 2026 list is packed with diverse destinations that cater to a wide range of travel tastes, from sun-kissed beaches to culturally rich cities. Readers' choice plays a significant role in determining these top picks, reflecting the evolving preferences of UK travellers.
Top 50 Preferred Destinations of UK Travellers in 2026
Spain – Tenerife
Italy – Rome
France – Paris
Greece – Santorini
Turkey – Istanbul
Portugal – Lisbon
United States – Route 66
Netherlands – Amsterdam
Germany – Berlin
Morocco – Marrakech
Republic of Ireland – Dublin
Cyprus – Paphos
Saudi Arabia – Al-Ula
Belgium – Brussels
United Arab Emirates – Dubai
Poland – Kraków
Egypt – Cairo
Austria – Vienna
Malta – Valletta
Mexico – Cancún
Switzerland – Zurich
Hungary – Budapest
Thailand – Bangkok
Denmark – Copenhagen
Czechia – Prague
Romania – Bucharest
Bulgaria – Sofia
Vietnam – Hanoi
India – Delhi
Norway – Oslo
Japan – Tokyo
Tunisia – Tunis
Sweden – Stockholm
Maldives – Baa Atoll
Canada – Vancouver
Jamaica – Montego Bay
Barbados – Bridgetown
Central America – Belize
Australia – Sydney
South Korea – Seoul
Finland – Helsinki
Lithuania – Vilnius
South Africa – Cape Town
Sri Lanka – Colombo
Estonia – Tallinn
Slovakia – Bratislava
Brazil – Rio de Janeiro
New Zealand – Auckland
Luxembourg – Luxembourg City
Dominican Republic – Punta Cana
Here's a short summary for each of the top 50 destinations from the TTW list:
Tenerife, Spain
Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, is a top choice for UK travellers in 2026. This destination offers year-round sunshine, stunning volcanic landscapes, and diverse attractions. It is known for its beautiful beaches, watersports, and family-friendly resorts, Tenerife offers a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. UK tour operators are expanding their offerings on the island, with new cultural and scenic experiences to meet growing demand. As Spain prepares for major sports tourism events such as the Grand Prix in 2026, Tenerife’s appeal continues to rise, cementing its place as a premier destination for both leisure and sports-focused travel.
Rome, Italy
With a history that spans thousands of years, Rome is home to iconic sites such as the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Vatican City, offering a fascinating blend of ancient ruins and modern Italian charm.
Paris, France
The romantic capital of the world, Paris is known for its iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and its rich history, fashion, and cuisine.
Santorini, Greece
Famous for its white-washed buildings with blue domes, stunning sunsets, and crystal-clear waters, Santorini is a dream destination for honeymooners and travelers seeking beauty and tranquility.
Istanbul, Turkey
A city that straddles two continents, Istanbul is famous for its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landmarks like the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and the Bosphorus Strait.
Lisbon, Portugal
Portugal’s coastal capital, Lisbon is known for its charming neighborhoods, historic architecture, delicious food, and scenic views, including the famous Belem Tower and the Tram 28 route.
Route 66, United States
The legendary Route 66 offers an unforgettable American road trip experience, passing through iconic cities and landscapes from Chicago to Los Angeles, full of historical landmarks and quirky attractions.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Known for its picturesque canals, world-class museums, and laid-back vibe, Amsterdam is a cultural hub with attractions like the Anne Frank House, Van Gogh Museum, and vibrant neighborhoods.
Berlin, Germany
A dynamic city with a rich history, Berlin is known for its iconic Berlin Wall, historic sites, cutting-edge art scene, and vibrant nightlife, making it a perfect destination for history and culture lovers.
Marrakech, Morocco
Marrakech is a sensory overload with its bustling souks, rich history, and stunning architecture, including the Jardin Majorelle and the Koutoubia Mosque. The city offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Dublin is famous for its lively atmosphere, historic pubs, and literary heritage, offering visitors the chance to explore the Dublin Castle, Trinity College, and enjoy a pint of Guinness at the Guinness Storehouse.
Paphos, Cyprus
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Paphos is known for its ancient ruins, including the Tombs of the Kings, beautiful beaches, and the birthplace of Aphrodite, making it a cultural and natural haven.
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia
A rising gem, Al-Ula offers stunning desert landscapes, ancient rock formations, and the historical UNESCO World Heritage site of Mada'in Saleh, known for its Nabatean tombs and archaeological wonders.
Brussels, Belgium
Brussels, the heart of Europe, is home to beautiful Art Nouveau architecture, the iconic Atomium, and delicious Belgian chocolates and waffles, offering a mix of history, culture, and cuisine.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai is a modern oasis of luxury, innovation, and adventure, offering everything from towering skyscrapers like the Burj Khalifa to beautiful beaches and thrilling experiences like desert safaris.
Kraków, Poland
Kraków is a historic city with a charming medieval old town, vibrant cultural scene, and proximity to important historical sites like Auschwitz, making it a must-visit for history buffs and culture lovers.
Cairo, Egypt
Home to the ancient pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, Cairo offers a deep dive into ancient Egyptian history, along with vibrant bazaars and rich cultural traditions.
Vienna, Austria
Vienna, the City of Music, is known for its classical music heritage, imperial palaces, and beautiful parks, offering a sophisticated mix of art, culture, and cuisine.
Valletta, Malta
Valletta, Malta’s capital, is a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with historic buildings, baroque architecture, and stunning views of the Mediterranean, making it a cultural and architectural gem.
Cancún, Mexico
Cancún is famous for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant nightlife, offering a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure in the Mexican Caribbean.
Zurich, Switzerland
A global financial hub, Zurich is known for its picturesque Old Town, beautiful lakeside views, and outdoor activities, including skiing and hiking in the nearby Alps.
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest, often referred to as the "Paris of the East," offers a stunning combination of historic architecture, relaxing thermal baths, and vibrant nightlife along the Danube River.
Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok is a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant street markets, ornate temples, and dynamic food scene, along with the iconic Grand Palace and Wat Arun.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen is a bike-friendly city known for its charming canals, modern architecture, and attractions like Tivoli Gardens and Nyhavn, as well as its strong culinary scene.
Prague, Czechia
Prague, the City of a Hundred Spires, is known for its fairytale-like medieval architecture, including Prague Castle and Charles Bridge, making it a top destination for history and culture lovers.
Bucharest, Romania
Bucharest is a city with a unique blend of old and new, featuring the grand Palace of Parliament and charming parks, along with a growing art and food scene.
Sofia, Bulgaria
Sofia offers a mix of Roman history, Soviet-era architecture, and beautiful parks, with attractions like the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and Vitosha Mountain.
Hanoi, Vietnam
Hanoi, with its mix of colonial architecture, vibrant street food scene, and historical sites like the Hoan Kiem Lake, offers a perfect introduction to Vietnam’s rich culture.
Delhi, India
Delhi, the capital of India, is a bustling city filled with ancient monuments like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, along with vibrant markets and a rich cultural heritage.
Oslo, Norway
Oslo is known for its stunning fjords, modern architecture, and rich cultural life, with attractions like the Viking Ship Museum and the Oslo Opera House.
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo is a futuristic metropolis that blends traditional culture with cutting-edge technology, offering visitors the chance to explore temples, gardens, and shopping districts like Shibuya and Shinjuku.
Tunis, Tunisia
Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, is known for its ancient medina, Roman ruins like Carthage, and vibrant souks, offering a mix of history and modern culture.
Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm, spread across 14 islands, is known for its beautiful archipelago, modern design, and attractions like the Vasa Museum and Gamla Stan (Old Town).
Baa Atoll, Maldives
Baa Atoll is a paradise for nature lovers, offering crystal-clear waters, stunning coral reefs, and luxury resorts in the heart of the Maldives.
Vancouver, Canada
Vancouver is a vibrant city known for its stunning natural beauty, offering a combination of urban sophistication and outdoor adventure, from Stanley Park to the nearby ski slopes.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Montego Bay is a laid-back Caribbean destination with beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and popular resorts, making it a top choice for sun-seekers and adventure enthusiasts.
Bridgetown, Barbados
Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados, is a lively port city known for its colonial architecture, warm beaches, and rich culture, including the vibrant Crop Over Festival.
Belize, South & Central America
Belize offers stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and the world-famous Blue Hole, a paradise for divers and eco-tourism enthusiasts.
Sydney, Australia
Sydney is Australia’s iconic city, known for its stunning Opera House, Harbour Bridge, and beautiful beaches, offering a perfect mix of urban culture and outdoor adventure.
Seoul, South Korea
Seoul is a dynamic city known for its cutting-edge technology, vibrant food scene, and rich history, with attractions like Gyeongbokgung Palace and Bukchon Hanok Village.
Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki is a modern, design-focused city surrounded by nature, known for its cool architecture, seaside views, and proximity to the Northern Lights.
Vilnius, Lithuania
Vilnius is the capital of Lithuania, offering a charming Old Town, beautiful baroque architecture, and a vibrant arts scene, making it an emerging European gem.
Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town is a stunning coastal city known for its Table Mountain, beautiful beaches, and vibrant cultural scene, offering a perfect mix of outdoor adventures and rich history.
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Colombo is a bustling city that serves as Sri Lanka's commercial hub, offering a blend of colonial architecture, vibrant markets, and a gateway to the island’s natural wonders.
Tallinn, Estonia
Tallinn offers a well-preserved medieval old town, charming cobblestone streets, and a rich history, making it a top destination for culture and history enthusiasts.
Bratislava, Slovakia
Bratislava, located on the banks of the Danube, is known for its medieval castle, charming Old Town, and vibrant cultural scene, offering a lesser-known European destination.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro is known for its beautiful beaches, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, and its lively Carnival, making it one of Brazil’s most famous and vibrant cities.
Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, offers a unique combination of urban sophistication, outdoor adventure, and cultural experiences, with stunning beaches and volcanoes.
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Luxembourg City is a charming European capital known for its fortified old town, scenic valleys, and modern infrastructure, offering a mix of history and contemporary life.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Punta Cana is a tropical paradise known for its all-inclusive resorts, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife, making it a favorite among sun-seekers and honeymooners.
Earlier Travel And Tour World has published Top 50 Countries of the World as Best Travel Destinations for 2026, Top 50 Destinations Around the World for US Travelers in 2026 and Top 50 Adventure Travel Destinations of the World for 2026.
Insights Obtained Through This Research
The findings reveal several notable trends in UK travel preferences for 2026:
Short-Haul Travel is King: UK travellers continue to prefer destinations within a 4-5 hour flying range, favouring frequent and affordable trips. Top destinations include Tenerife, Paris, Santorini, and Rome.
Sun, Beach & Warm Weather Escapes: As the UK's winter sun demand grows, destinations offering guaranteed sunshine like Tenerife, Paphos, and Dubai remain top choices.
Culturally Rich, Walkable Cities: Cities like Paris, Rome, and Istanbul are highly favoured for their rich cultural heritage, walkability, and ease of exploration.
Long-Haul Travel for Unique Experiences: There is a shift towards longer, more experience-driven trips, with Route 66, Sydney, and Auckland topping the list.
UK’s Value Sensitivity: With ongoing inflation, UK travellers are gravitating toward destinations like Istanbul, Kraków, and Budapest for their affordability.
Experiential & “Story-Led” Travel: Iconic destinations like Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia and Hanoi in Vietnam appeal to the growing demand for unique, Instagram-worthy travel experiences.
Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel and Tour World, added:
"This year’s list clearly shows how UK travellers are evolving towards a mix of short-haul escapes, cultural immersion, and once-in-a-lifetime long-haul journeys. These destinations represent the perfect blend of historical richness, modern amenities, and affordable travel options."
Method of Conducting the Research
Source Material: The research for this list was conducted using primary data from ONS outbound travel behaviour patterns.
Data Collection: Insights were drawn from UK travel flow and demand indicators, including passenger movement, connectivity patterns, and overnight stay trends across key destinations.
Methodology: Destinations were ranked using UK outbound travel indicators, including passenger movement, connectivity, and overnight stay trends observed over the past year.
About Travel and Tour World
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital B2B travel media platform reaching over 15 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, GCC, and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis.
As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international travel and hospitality events, including WTM, ITB Berlin & Asia, IMEX America & Frankfurt, and ATM, TTW connects tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators, MICE planners, and luxury travel brands with global industry decision-makers. With its unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, TTW continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel.
