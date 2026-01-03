Sydney Based Nihal Gupta Online Magazine To Commence Features On Unusual Consultants in Art Related Roles

Nihal Gupta Lifestyle Magazine Scenes By Dean

Nihal Gupta lifestyle web portal to commence publishing a series of features on unusual art related careers starting with storyboard artists in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nihal Gupta Blogging is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.The content editors have responded to reader enquiries relating to what careers there are in the art industry other than being an artist selling to galleries.The first feature is on Dean Mortensen, the founder of Scenes By Dean who is a storyboard and visual concepts artist. Dean is a Sydney based concept illustrator with over 30 years’ experience working as an art director in the advertising and film industries. His work spans everything from features, serial dramas, short films and television commercials and expertise also extends beyond delivering just storyboard narratives. To view the first feature, visit their website here: https://nihalgupta.com/a-storyboard-artist-featured/ Dean also creates visual concepts for events and activation agencies, film production companies, as well as concept activations for retail brands. As a freelance storyboard artist based in Sydney, Dean’s extensive experience adds value to help visualise and bring client projects to life. To learn more about Dean and his work, visit the website here: https://www.scenesbydean.com Nihal Gupta , Content Editor of Nihal Gupta Lifestyle Magazine said this in his interview with CBD Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Nihal Gupta Lifestyle Magazine and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://nihalgupta.com About Nihal Gupta BloggingNihal Gupta Blogging Media is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

