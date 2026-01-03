Level Up Seeks Bilingual Coaches to Bring Self-Awareness Game to Global Communities

Arthur Palyan Best Life Coach 2025

Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Help someone who needs it

Help someone who needs it

Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA

Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA

Founder Of Levels Of Self & 100LevelUp.com Arthur Palyan

Arthur Palyan On Stage

Best Life Coach 2025

Levels Of Self Transformational Training

Free self-awareness platform recruiting native speakers to coach and translate for underserved language communities worldwide

Most self-help content only exists in English. Entire communities are locked out of tools that could change their lives. We're fixing that.”
— Arthur Palyan Creator of Level Up
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up, the free self-awareness game created by Arthur Palyan (Best Life Coach California 2025), is seeking bilingual coaches and translators to help bring its pattern recognition framework to communities worldwide.

An estimated 67 million Americans speak a language other than English at home — yet most personal development tools are only available in English. Level Up is working to change that.

The platform is actively recruiting 20 native speakers of Spanish, Korean, Russian, Armenian, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Arabic to serve as coaching partners in 2026.

"Most self-help content only exists in English," said Palyan. "That means entire communities are locked out of tools that could change their lives. We're fixing that."
Selected partners will help translate the game's 3,500+ real-life scenarios into their native language and provide coaching sessions to clients in their community. No prior coaching experience is required — all partners are trained in the 7 Levels of Self framework.

Coaches operate as independent partners with full flexibility to set their own rates ($50-$200+ per session) and work remotely on their own schedule. Level Up takes only a small platform fee — partners keep the majority of their earnings.
"We're not looking for employees," said Palyan. "We're looking for people who want to help their community break generational patterns — and build a business doing it."

Aurora Maier, a native Korean speaker based in California, recently joined as Level Up's first bilingual coach. "Your game is so pretty and every line is a gem," said Maier. "I'm excited to bring this to the Korean community."

Interested candidates should play the game at 100levelup.com for at least five days before applying. Applications can be submitted at levelsofself.com or by contacting the Level Up team directly.

Level Up has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and over 100 media outlets. The platform currently has coaches operating in English and Korean, with Spanish, Russian, and Armenian expansion underway.

Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770
artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Level Up Seeks Bilingual Coaches to Bring Self-Awareness Game to Global Communities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770 artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Company/Organization
Levels Of Self

Valencia, California,
United States
+1 818-439-9770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

Learn More About Levels Of Self

More From This Author
Level Up Seeks Bilingual Coaches to Bring Self-Awareness Game to Global Communities
Free Self-Awareness Game Now Available to Korean Speakers Worldwide
Level Up Game Expands to Korean-Speaking Community with First Bilingual Coach
View All Stories From This Author