Level Up Seeks Bilingual Coaches to Bring Self-Awareness Game to Global Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Up, the free self-awareness game created by Arthur Palyan (Best Life Coach California 2025), is seeking bilingual coaches and translators to help bring its pattern recognition framework to communities worldwide.An estimated 67 million Americans speak a language other than English at home — yet most personal development tools are only available in English. Level Up is working to change that.The platform is actively recruiting 20 native speakers of Spanish, Korean, Russian, Armenian, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Arabic to serve as coaching partners in 2026."Most self-help content only exists in English," said Palyan. "That means entire communities are locked out of tools that could change their lives. We're fixing that."Selected partners will help translate the game's 3,500+ real-life scenarios into their native language and provide coaching sessions to clients in their community. No prior coaching experience is required — all partners are trained in the 7 Levels of Self framework.Coaches operate as independent partners with full flexibility to set their own rates ($50-$200+ per session) and work remotely on their own schedule. Level Up takes only a small platform fee — partners keep the majority of their earnings."We're not looking for employees," said Palyan. "We're looking for people who want to help their community break generational patterns — and build a business doing it."Aurora Maier, a native Korean speaker based in California, recently joined as Level Up's first bilingual coach. "Your game is so pretty and every line is a gem," said Maier. "I'm excited to bring this to the Korean community."Interested candidates should play the game at 100levelup.com for at least five days before applying. Applications can be submitted at levelsofself.com or by contacting the Level Up team directly.Level Up has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and over 100 media outlets. The platform currently has coaches operating in English and Korean, with Spanish, Russian, and Armenian expansion underway.

