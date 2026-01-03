Free Self-Awareness Game Now Available to Korean Speakers Worldwide

Help someone who needs it Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA Levels Of Self Transformational Training

Level Up expands global reach with Korean-speaking coach to serve communities in the US and South Korea

Pattern recognition changes lives faster than motivation ever could. We're excited to bring this work to the Korean community.” — Arthur Palyan Creator of Level Up

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Up , the free self-awareness game with over 3,500 real-life scenarios, is now available to Korean speakers worldwide with the addition of its first Korean-speaking coach.Created by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025, Level Up helps users identify unconscious patterns in relationships, career, money, and family dynamics. The game requires no signup, no download, and is completely free.Aurora Maier, a native Korean speaker based in California, has joined the Level Up team to provide coaching sessions in Korean and assist with translating the platform for Korean-speaking users across the United States and South Korea."Pattern recognition changes lives faster than motivation ever could," said Palyan. "We're excited to bring this work to the Korean community, where generational expectations often run deep and unquestioned."The 7 Levels of Self framework at the core of Level Up helps users expand from operating only for themselves to operating for their family, community, society, and future generations. Most people are stuck at Level 1 — Self for Individual. The game helps them see why and what's possible beyond it.Korean speakers interested in playing the game can visit 100levelup.com . Those seeking coaching in Korean can connect with Aurora Maier through the platform.Level Up has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and over 100 media outlets as part of a global challenge inviting users to spend 30 days discovering the patterns running their lives.

