Free Self-Awareness Game Now Available to Korean Speakers Worldwide

Help someone who needs it

Help someone who needs it

Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA

Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA

Best Life Coach 2025

Levels Of Self Transformational Training

Level Up expands global reach with Korean-speaking coach to serve communities in the US and South Korea

Pattern recognition changes lives faster than motivation ever could. We're excited to bring this work to the Korean community.”
— Arthur Palyan Creator of Level Up
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up, the free self-awareness game with over 3,500 real-life scenarios, is now available to Korean speakers worldwide with the addition of its first Korean-speaking coach.

Created by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025, Level Up helps users identify unconscious patterns in relationships, career, money, and family dynamics. The game requires no signup, no download, and is completely free.

Aurora Maier, a native Korean speaker based in California, has joined the Level Up team to provide coaching sessions in Korean and assist with translating the platform for Korean-speaking users across the United States and South Korea.

"Pattern recognition changes lives faster than motivation ever could," said Palyan. "We're excited to bring this work to the Korean community, where generational expectations often run deep and unquestioned."

The 7 Levels of Self framework at the core of Level Up helps users expand from operating only for themselves to operating for their family, community, society, and future generations. Most people are stuck at Level 1 — Self for Individual. The game helps them see why and what's possible beyond it.

Korean speakers interested in playing the game can visit 100levelup.com. Those seeking coaching in Korean can connect with Aurora Maier through the platform.

Level Up has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and over 100 media outlets as part of a global challenge inviting users to spend 30 days discovering the patterns running their lives.

Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770
artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Self-Awareness Game Now Available to Korean Speakers Worldwide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770 artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Company/Organization
Levels Of Self

Valencia, California,
United States
+1 818-439-9770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

Learn More About Levels Of Self

More From This Author
Level Up Seeks Bilingual Coaches to Bring Self-Awareness Game to Global Communities
Free Self-Awareness Game Now Available to Korean Speakers Worldwide
Level Up Game Expands to Korean-Speaking Community with First Bilingual Coach
View All Stories From This Author