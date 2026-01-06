Blue Creative Consulting Expands with SERHANT. and RAZR Group Under Leadership of Edmund Hodges

Where Strategy Meets Execution

Accelerating Luxury Real Estate, Investment Strategy, and Brand Performance Through Strategic Alignment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Creative Consulting, led by Edmund Hodges, today announced a strategic alignment with SERHANT. and RAZR Group, reinforcing its position as a premier strategic advisory firm operating at the intersection of real estate, capital structuring, brand development, and operational execution.Founded and led by Edmund Hodges, Blue Creative Consulting serves as the strategic engine behind powerful brands, refined operations, and extraordinary experiences, supporting entrepreneurs, asset holders, and established businesses as they scale responsibly, protect capital, and diversify portfolios across high-growth markets.The collaboration builds upon the national expansion of SERHANT. into what he calls " THE POWER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD " —the multidimensional real estate brokerage and media company founded by Ryan Serhant, star and executive producer of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan and former lead of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York. SERHANT. is widely recognized for integrating real estate brokerage, in-house film production, proprietary technology, and agent education into a single high-performance platform.As part of this ecosystem, RAZR Group—an official SERHANT. partner—leads the firm’s expansion into the DMV region (Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia), where Blue Creative Consulting plays a pivotal role in capital strategy, deal structuring, acquisition execution, and operational integration.“Blue Creative is not just a consulting firm—we are a force multiplier,” said Edmund Hodges, Founder and President of Operations of Blue Creative Consulting. “Our role is to align capital, brand, and execution so our partners can move faster, smarter, and with absolute confidence in complex real estate and business environments.”Proven Results. Trusted Execution.Blue Creative Consulting’s impact is underscored by a formal letter of recommendation from MJ Frazier, Owner of RAZR Group, citing nearly $12 million in collaborative real estate transactions and highlighting Hodges’ ability to navigate sophisticated lending structures, negotiate favorable terms, and execute across acquisitions, refinances, and cash-out strategiesThe firm’s leadership brings over 30 years of combined expertise, delivering services that include:Real Estate Consulting & Acquisition ExecutionCapital Structuring, Lending & Investor AlignmentBrand Development & Strategic PositioningOperational Streamlining & Program ExecutionPortfolio Diversification & Wealth StrategyPositioned for National GrowthWith active operations spanning Washington, D.C., Chicago, and key U.S. growth markets, Blue Creative Consulting continues to expand alongside elite brokerage, media, and investment partners—supporting high-net-worth individuals, developers, family offices, and entrepreneurial brands seeking sustainable, long-term growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.