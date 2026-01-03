Nexim Brings Its Global Broadcast Vision to New York, Redefining How Major Live Events Are Delivered Worldwide

Nexim Champions League Brazil celebrates victory in the Kings League World Cup 2025, setting a new milestone in global 7-a-side football history. Nexim Logo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexim, an international broadcast infrastructure company supporting some of the world’s most demanding live events, has established a strong operational presence in the United States, selecting New York as a strategic base for its global expansion.The move reflects Nexim’s growing role in international live broadcasting, where reliability, scale, and real-time performance are increasingly critical. Rather than representing a simple market entry, the New York presence marks a strategic step aimed at closer integration with broadcasters, production partners, and media organizations operating at global scale.Nexim has built its reputation supporting live sports and international productions where performance is non-negotiable. From global winter sports competitions to elite football tournaments and large-scale international broadcasts, the company operates behind the scenes to ensure that signals move reliably across venues, platforms, and continents.While audiences focus on the live action, Nexim’s work takes place within complex transmission environments, where timing is absolute and failure is not an option. This operational approach, refined across multiple international markets, is now being extended into the U.S. media ecosystem.Responding to a Changing Broadcast LandscapeThe expansion comes at a time when live broadcasting is undergoing significant transformation. Global sports calendars are becoming more dense, productions more distributed, and expectations for uninterrupted delivery higher than ever before. Broadcasters increasingly rely on infrastructure partners capable of operating seamlessly across borders and time zones.Nexim’s arrival in the U.S. responds directly to these demands. The company operates at the intersection of broadcast engineering, connectivity, and real-time operations, integrating deeply into live workflows rather than offering standalone products or platforms.Why New YorkNew York’s role as a global media and technology hub played a central role in Nexim’s decision. The city offers proximity to international broadcasters, production companies, rights holders, and creative talent shaping the future of live media.By establishing operations in New York, Nexim aims to support U.S.-based activities while remaining closely connected to its international projects. The presence also positions the company to participate more actively in the broader media ecosystem, where technical reliability and creative ambition increasingly converge.A Global Mindset for Live EventsNexim’s work spans some of the most followed live events worldwide, requiring a mindset built around preparation, precision, and calm under pressure. These qualities have become central to the company’s approach as live productions grow in complexity and scale.Rather than focusing on visibility, Nexim positions itself as an infrastructure partner—integrated, adaptable, and focused on continuity. For broadcasters, this translates into fewer unknowns, faster responses during live operations, and greater confidence when stakes are highest.Looking AheadNexim’s expansion into the United States reflects a long-term vision centered on supporting how live events are delivered globally. As broadcasting continues to evolve, the company’s focus remains on reliability as an enabler—allowing broadcasters and producers to concentrate on storytelling, performance, and audience experience.With its New York presence now established, Nexim signals its intent to play a deeper role in the future of international live broadcasting—quietly, confidently, and at global scale.About NeximNexim is an international company specializing in mission-critical broadcast infrastructure and live event connectivity. Supporting major global events and international broadcasters, Nexim operates behind the scenes to ensure reliable signal delivery, operational continuity, and performance where failure is not an option.

