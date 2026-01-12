Anker SOLIX Unveils E10: World’s First Smart Hybrid Whole-Home Backup System, Delivering Infinite Power Nationwide

Hurricane - Anker SOLIX E10 with Power Dock Anker_SOLIX_E10 Smart_Generator_and_Power_Dock Winter Storm - Anker SOLIX E10 with Powerr Dock

Partnering with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman to revolutionize home energy with "Infinite Power" and seamless one-stop installation across the continental U.S.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX today announced the pre-order availability of the Anker SOLIX E10, the world's first Smart Hybrid Whole-Home Backup Solution, endorsed by Anker SOLIX Brand Ambassador and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Combining professional-grade reliability with consumer ease, the E10 is built on three core pillars: infinite backup capability, uncompromising whole-home power, and a streamlined and worry-free experience. This launch makes energy resilience accessible to homeowners across the continental United States.Disrupting a market known for high costs and complexity, Anker SOLIX offers hassle-free, one-stop installation services. For DIY enthusiasts, SOLIX provides comprehensive technical resources and a dedicated hotline.A Smart Hybrid Solution for Uncompromised Living: The E10 integrates battery, solar, and a smart fuel generator with auto and manual switch options via the Power Dock and Smart Inlet Box to keep homes powered.Key Technical Features:1. Uncompromising Power & Coverage- Huge Surge Power: A single E10 unit provides up to 37.2 kW (155 LRA) to effortlessly start high-power appliances like a 5-ton AC; dual sets provide 66 kW (275 LRA).- Turbo Output: Boosting to 10 kW/unit for up to 90 minutes, the E10 allows users to power high-demand appliances during outages without bearing unnecessary expenses for over-designed power.- 200A Real Whole-Home Backup: Paired with the Power Dock, the system powers every circuit in the house, allowing users to freely use all appliances without choosing specific circuits.- Power Dock: Ensuring a worry-free experience, it provides 20ms seamless autoswitch to protect appliances during outages.- Smart Inlet Box: An alternative to the Power Dock, it provides manual switchover during outages and charges from the grid with existing solar systems to reduce bills—a cost-efficient solution.2. Infinite Energy & Scalability- Modular Scalability: Utilizing modular 6 kWh batteries, combine up to 3 E10 sets to reach 90 kWh. This massive capacity delivers up to 15 days of backup power, ensuring families stay powered through extended outages.- Ultra-Fast Solar Input: 9kW solar input per unit, up to 27kW with 3 units. Compatible with all solar panels, including rigid, portable, and third-party AC solar systems.- DC Range Extension: The Smart Generator charges the battery directly via a DC connection, allowing the generator to maintain peak efficiency. This extends backup duration by 5x compared to traditional AC generators.3. Easy Installation & Durability- All-Weather Resilience: The E10 features an all-metal NEMA 4 enclosure with F1 UV protection and operates reliably from -4°F to 131°F. It supports wall and floor mounting, feasible even in flood-prone areas.- DIY-Friendly Easy Installation: The industry-first stackable, plug-and-play design ensures easy DIY installation and battery expansion.Pricing and AvailabilityPre-orders begin today, Jan. 12, 2026, at ankersolix.com . Place a $10 deposit to receive a $500 coupon and a gift pack valued at over $1,500, including a 400W solar panel. Official sales commence Feb. 4, 2026.- E10 Base System (1 inverter + 1 battery) priced from $4,299.- E10 + Smart Inlet Box priced from $4,599.- E10 + Power Dock priced from $5,799.- E10, Smart Generator, and Power Dock priced from $7,399.Customers can customize their system and book installation immediately. All E10 systems include a 5-year standard warranty; pre-orders receive an additional 3-year extension.About Anker S OLIXLeveraging Anker’s leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to making sustainable energy easily accessible to every family in the world. Its solutions include modular solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.ankersolix.com/ Additional ResourcesFor product images, specifications, and press inquiries, visit the Anker SOLIX E10 Press Kit

