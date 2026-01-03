FOCUS Announces SEEK 2027 to Take Place in San Antonio, Texas and Columbus, Ohio

FOCUS' annual SEEK Conference will take place in San Antonio, Texas and Columbus, Ohio next year - January 2027

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS announced tonight at SEEK 2026 that SEEK 2027, its national Catholic conference, will be held January 1–5, 2027, in two former host cities: San Antonio, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio, continuing the momentum of SEEK gatherings across the country.“With great joy and deep gratitude to God, I share my excitement -- together with Auxiliary Bishops Gary Janak and Arturo Cepeda, as well as the entire Archdiocese of San Antonio and more than a million Catholics -- for the SEEK Conference coming back to San Antonio next year,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio, Texas said. “When SEEK was last held here in 2017 it was a ‘game-changer’ for our local Church, energizing thousands of missionary disciples here in South Central Texas, with the Holy Spirit present in a most powerful way. We eagerly await this new moment of grace, confident that the Lord will again touch the hearts of many young adults, awaken courage, and renew the Church across this country through their faith, questions, and their generous ‘yes’ to Christ.”Tom Bruner, Vice President of Formative Enterprises at FOCUS, emphasized the significance of hosting SEEK in multiple cities once again. “SEEK continues to grow as a movement of encounter, formation, and mission,” Bruner said. “Bringing SEEK 2027 back to both San Antonio and Columbus allows us to welcome more people into this life-changing experience and to build on the incredible momentum that FOCUS continues to see every year.”The conference will also return to Columbus, a city that has also become a familiar home for SEEK participants.“Across our country, SEEK26 showcased the passion that young adults, families, and people of all ages have for our Catholic faith,” said Bishop Earl Fernandes of the Diocese of Columbus. “The Diocese of Columbus is thrilled to host the SEEK conference again in 2027. I know that the momentum of this conference will continue to inspire the vibrancy of our faith community, and I look forward to witnessing it again in Columbus next January."About SEEK:SEEK 2026 brought together more than 26,000 participants across three locations this year – Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Colorado, and Fort Worth, Texas, and included students, young adults, families, parish leaders, clergy, missionaries, and more than 50 Catholic bishops. The annual conference offers opportunities for profound encounters with Christ through keynote addresses, workshops, daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Confession, and fellowship.About FOCUS:Founded in 1998 and inspired by Pope St. John Paul II’s call to the New Evangelization, FOCUS is a Catholic outreach organization whose missionaries walk alongside students and parishioners in their journey of faith, inspiring and equipping them for a lifetime of Christ-centered evangelization and discipleship. With more than 1,000 missionaries serving over 250 campuses and parish communities, FOCUS reaches nearly 60,000 people annually through evangelization, discipleship, and mission trips—bringing the Gospel to every stage of life.For more information about SEEK or FOCUS, please visit focus.org or contact Kate Milligan at pr@focus.org

