Nathalie Dubois and DPA are hosting 'The DPA Golden gift suite' the week of the Golden Globes at Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel

Nathalie Dubois-Sissoko and DPA are back with their fabulous DPA Golden gift suite In honor of the Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPA is hosting its famous DPA Golden gift suite at hidden Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel, and will be offering guests amazing new products, fabulous trips and unique experiences.DPA and Nathalie Dubois are famous among the stars to always find the best fashion designers, and new jewelry brands: International fashion designer Von Vemian will present exquisite gowns for any red carpet appearances, and will gift some of its jewelry and scarves, Vie Lorie together with Balacia created a very cute leather wallet, containing a pair of diamond earrings, and one-of-a-kind jewelry Miliani Creations will bring once again Tahitian black pearls pieces to be gifted to female and male selected guests. Let’s not forget the fabulous very colorful designs of fashion designer Single Tree Lane!The “coup de Coeur “of DPA is this time L’Amour Mère. Created by Natasha Gregson Wagner (the daughter of Iconic star Natalie Wood), the luxury fragrance line is inspired by generational love, childhood memories and the enduring love shared across generations of grandmothers, mothers and daughters. With scents like the signature “Natalie” featuring gardenia (wood’s favorite), the debut collection features three flagrances, each evoking the memory of Natalie Wood, the French Riviera and Wagner’s Russian grandmother.The DPA events are always rich in innovative beauty or wellness products: We are excited to announce that Glo by Me will be returning to the DPA Lounge and will be performing facials powered by medical-grade Glo by Me skincare products and the transformative Glo2facial treatments and will also gift a “red carpet essentials kit”. Siyah Organics universe was born in Senegal (West Africa) in 2020 and is a brand of 100% natural and organic products. Committed to the cultivation, preservation, and study of medicinal plants from around the world, Siyah Organics will feature a variety of its products.DPA will also offer amazing trips: Selected nominees could leave with a stay Relais and Chateaux’s Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora BoraSome unique brands are also part of the DPA Golden gift suite: Canadian The Artful Cut creates detailed artwork by hand engraving on glass and crystal. It will be unique gifts for the DPA guests. Stingray spot remover was also a great addition. This family-owned company produces an exceptional multi-purpose cleaner, and they were in Oprah’s 2025 favorite things!The DPA Golden gift Suite did not forget the one-year anniversary of the tragedy of the LA fires: Maureen Anne Meehan, author of the “60 dates in six months “novel (and soon to be released film), will also be signing her new book, “Inferno on the coast”. She wrote the book in honor of the fires’ victims, (and 100% of the profits of this book are donated to charitable organizations). DPA invited also again the brand This Girl Walks Into A Bar, whose owners lost their house and 75% of their business in the Palisades fire.Companies also present in the suite this year are: Oshri Hakak, MaryEllens CakePops, Garikimot vacation rentals, Coit Spirits, Black Chateau Enterprises presenting two of its authors, Dr.Abraham M George and Dr .Christine M. Silverstein, Kim Alexander medium and animal communicator, Eme’s Baked Goods, Waterloo, Sloan Seasonings, Naked Sundays, Taylor Swift’s favorite Fazit, The Plumery, Anna’s Secret Garden, 28 Wishes Ice Cream Shop, Cookie Mallow, Best Day Brewing ,True Niagen Beauty and Pali-KaoThe gift lounge will be opened to guests January 9th and 10th, 2026 from 10am to 6pm.The LUXE HOTEL SUNSET BOULEVARD is located at 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049The lounge is expected to welcome many A-list celebrities including stars from shows or movies such as Abbott Elementary, nobody wants this, The Diplomat, Severance, The White Lotus, The Bear, Avatar, Wicked, to name only a few.AMONG THE PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Viola Davis, Shirley McLaine,Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Jim Cazeviel, Anthony Anderson, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria , Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard,Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, ...*This event is not affiliated or official with the Golden Globes, Dick Clark Productions or CBS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.