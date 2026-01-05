BBBS of Puget Sound Faces Urgent Mentor Shortage as Hundreds of Youth Wait for Support
During National Mentoring Month, BBBS of Puget Sound calls on the community to step forward.
Young people across Puget Sound are waiting for mentors right now. One consistent adult can change how a young person sees themselves and their future.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As National Mentoring Month begins, BBBS of Puget Sound is calling urgent attention to a mentor shortage that is leaving hundreds of young people across the Puget Sound region waiting for consistent adult support.
— Alonda Williams, President and CEO, BBBS of Puget Sound
Each January, National Mentoring Month highlights the proven impact of mentorship on young people’s confidence, connection, and long-term outcomes. This year, BBBS of Puget Sound is using the moment to elevate a critical local reality: the need for mentors is outpacing the number of adults stepping forward.
“Right now, young people across Puget Sound are waiting,” said Alonda Williams, President and CEO of BBBS of Puget Sound. “They are waiting for someone to show up consistently, listen, and believe in them. The mentor shortage is real, and National Mentoring Month is a critical opportunity for our community to respond.”
BBBS of Puget Sound serves youth across King and Pierce counties by matching them with caring adult mentors who provide encouragement, stability, and guidance. While interest in youth programs continues to grow, the organization reports a widening gap between the number of young people enrolled and the number of available mentors.
Research consistently shows that young people with mentors experience stronger confidence, improved relationships, and greater readiness for the future. However, mentorship only works when adults are willing to commit to showing up over time.
“Mentorship isn’t about having all the answers,” Williams added. “It’s about consistency. One adult who shows up can change how a young person sees themselves and what they believe is possible.”
To address the shortage, BBBS of Puget Sound is activating National Mentoring Month as a call to action, encouraging adults throughout the region to take the first step toward becoming a mentor. As part of this effort, the organization is amplifying real stories from mentors, staff, board members, alumni, donors, and community partners through its Be The Reason initiative.
Throughout January, community members connected to BBBS of Puget Sound are sharing short, personal stories about why they chose to get involved and what mentorship has meant in their lives. These stories are intended to make mentorship feel accessible and to show that mentors come from all walks of life.
National Mentoring Month includes key moments such as I Am a Mentor Day, International Mentoring Day, and Thank Your Mentor Day, offering opportunities to both celebrate existing mentors and encourage new ones to step forward.
Community members interested in becoming a mentor are encouraged to begin by submitting a mentor inquiry, which starts a guided process to learn more about the commitment and next steps. Those already connected to BBBS of Puget Sound are encouraged to help address the shortage by sharing the call for mentors within their networks.
To learn more about becoming a mentor with BBBS of Puget Sound, visit:
[MENTOR INQUIRY LINK]
About BBBS of Puget Sound
BBBS of Puget Sound creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. By matching caring adults with young people across King and Pierce counties, BBBS of Puget Sound helps build confidence, connection, and brighter futures for the next generation.
About National Mentoring Month
National Mentoring Month, observed each January, is a nationwide initiative led by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to raise awareness of mentorship and encourage adults to step forward as mentors in their communities.
Keshona Lawrence
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.