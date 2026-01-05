BBBS of Puget Sound Faces Urgent Mentor Shortage as Hundreds of Youth Wait for Support

About

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound is one of the region’s leading youth development organizations, creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that help young people build confidence, strengthen academic engagement, and develop the skills they need for their future. Serving King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap Counties, BBBSPS partners with families, schools, community organizations, and businesses to ensure youth—especially those facing systemic barriers—have access to caring mentors and meaningful opportunities. Across our service area, thousands of young people benefit from evidence-based mentoring programs that improve school attendance, increase social-emotional resilience, and expand career pathways. Our work is supported by national research, including the Youth Relationship Study and the Harris Poll Youth Mentorship Access Report, which highlight the transformative impact of mentorship on academic success, mental health, and long-term well-being. This pressroom features ongoing updates about our initiatives, including program expansions, strategic partnerships, community impact stories, recruitment campaigns, and organizational milestones. Each release reflects our wider Future Ready Youth vision: ensuring every young person has the mentors, skills, and opportunities to thrive in the life they choose.