GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON JANUARY 6

Daisy and Brownie Girl Scouts with Cookies Platter; Photo Credit GSGLA

Customers support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by enjoying their favorites and the new ExploremoresTM cookie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) kicks off the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. There’s a new Girl Scout Cookie this year, Exploremores—a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookie sandwich with chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème—available alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and more. Customers help local Girl Scouts build skills in financial literacy, public speaking, and group decision-making, and help them fund community service projects, travel, summer camp adventures, and more. Local order taking begins today, and Girl Scouts will have cookies in-hand, deliver pre-made orders, and sell in-person beginning February 1.“As cookie season began last year, January’s wildfires profoundly affected Los Angeles and our Girl Scout community,” reflected GSGLA CEO Theresa Edy Kiene. “Launching this year’s cookie season carries special meaning. It gives us a moment to recognize what our community has faced, while also moving forward together with resilience, generosity, and the fun that the cookie program brings to Girl Scouts and their supporters. I am especially proud of the more than 2,000 Girl Scouts who chose to donate to GSGLA’s Fire Relief Fund last year, putting service to others ahead of personal rewards. That spirit of care for others is what defines Girl Scouts and what guides us as we begin the 2026 cookie season.”In 2025, nearly 20,000 Girl Scouts in Greater LA created cookie businesses and sold almost 4.5 million packages, with Thin Mintsand Samoascontinuing to be the most popular varieties. Girl Scouts enlisted support from consumers to donate 185,700+ packages of cookies to nonprofit community partners through the Cookies for the Community program. Collectively, 3,682 GSGLA cookie entrepreneurs opted for a portion of their cookie rewards to be donated to Panda Care at the San Diego Zoo, in honor of the 2025 cookie program mascot.Girl Scouts will sell cookies in-person, at cookie "booths" in front of local businesses, and via the Digital Cookieonline platform for direct donation, local delivery, or direct shipment. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season January 6 – March 8:- If you know registered Girl Scouts, reach out to them to find out how they are selling cookies (online, at cookie booths, etc.).o Local order taking begins on January 6, including in-person and through girls' digital sales platforms. Customers can purchase for delivery by the girls, for donation, and for direct shipment to consumers.o Girl Scouts begin delivering cookies in person on February 1.- If you don't know a Girl Scout:o Beginning January 6, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase from any Girl Scout troop near you online for shipment to your door, or to donate cookies to local causes.o New this year, beginning February 1, you can find a local Girl Scout troop near you to support by visiting the GSGLA Google “pin map.” Find a troop near you and place your cookie order for shipping, delivery, or donation by a Girl Scout.o February 6 – March 8, Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies in front of participating public locations around Greater Los Angeles.o Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618* to find cookie booths available in your area beginning February 6. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps Girl Scouts develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics. Beyond having fun working in a team and practicing their public speaking, Girl Scouts describe the impact cookie proceeds have had on their lives and the community through the Girl Scout Cookie Program:- “As older Girl Scouts, my troop has used cookie proceeds to explore future careers such as attending engineering workshops, learning how to be a firefighter, and how to use detective skills for investigation. We have also used our proceeds to help fund our Silver Awards, which will benefit our communities,” shared GSGLA Girl Scout Senior, Milan T.- “The most amazing thing my troop has done with our cookie money was to travel to London and Paris. We bridged on Tower Bridge, got pinned at Pax Lodge, and saw the Eifel Tower and the Mona Lisa. It's just like they say, a box of Girl Scout cookies can take you places,” said GSGLA Girl Scout Ambassador, Quinn W.- “In the past we have used our profits for service projects and Girl Scout Highest Awards. This helped us focus on the project and not worry about doing extra fundraisers. Our troop has built animal shelters, little libraries, developed sports programs for children, and built gardens,” shared GSGLA Girl Scout Ambassador, Josie C.Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest girl-led entrepreneurial organization at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscoutsla.org/join About Girl Scouts of Greater Los AngelesGirl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 34,000 girls in partnership with more than 19,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Southern California, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEAM, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

