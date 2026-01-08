Logic20/20 earns 10th consecutive recognition as a Washington Best Company to Work For

Logic20/20 celebrates its tenth consecutive year as a Seattle Business Magazine Best Company To Work For.

Seattle Business Magazine’s annual award program honored Logic20/20 in the Medium Company category

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20 , a business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named one of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine for the 10th year in a row. This decade of recognition reflects Logic20/20’s continued investment in a workplace where Logicians lead compelling projects, are supported through mentorship, and have meaningful opportunities to accelerate their careers.This year’s award highlights Logic20/20’s approach to innovation, community building, and talent development. Through a mix of engagements, including AI demo sessions, partnerships with leading industry associations, and social events like candle-making workshops—and consulting work that is reshaping the business landscape, Logicians are empowered to connect, grow, and deliver business impact.“When you combine curiosity, experience, and a culture where people enjoy working together, great things happen,” said Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “Stronger teams, better outcomes, and happier clients. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building together. To our past and present Logicians, thank you for continuing to make these recognitions possible and meaningful.”"This recognition belongs entirely to our people," said Travis Jones, COO of Logic20/20. "Over the last decade, and especially recently, I’ve been inspired by how this team shows up for one another. It’s that genuine spirit of empathy, connection, and mutual support that makes Logic20/20 special, and it’s why I’m so grateful to work alongside this team every day."Seattle Business Magazine’s annual award program evaluates organizations on workplace policies, practices, and employee experience. Rankings are determined through anonymous employee surveys conducted statewide.To view the full list of winners, visit Seattle Business Magazine’s website For insights into Logic20/20’s culture, visit www.logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic

