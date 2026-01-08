Logic20/20 earns 10th consecutive recognition as a Washington Best Company to Work For

Grid graphic showcasing nine photos covering ten years of Logic20/20 employee experiences, along with a 10-year badge to signify this year's tenth conseucitve recognition as a Seattle Business Magazine's Best Company to Work For.

Logic20/20 celebrates its tenth consecutive year as a Seattle Business Magazine Best Company To Work For.

Seattle Business Magazine’s annual award program honored Logic20/20 in the Medium Company category

When you combine curiosity, experience, and a culture where people enjoy working together, great things happen.”
— Christian O’Meara
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named one of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine for the 10th year in a row. This decade of recognition reflects Logic20/20’s continued investment in a workplace where Logicians lead compelling projects, are supported through mentorship, and have meaningful opportunities to accelerate their careers.

This year’s award highlights Logic20/20’s approach to innovation, community building, and talent development. Through a mix of engagements, including AI demo sessions, partnerships with leading industry associations, and social events like candle-making workshops—and consulting work that is reshaping the business landscape, Logicians are empowered to connect, grow, and deliver business impact.

“When you combine curiosity, experience, and a culture where people enjoy working together, great things happen,” said Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “Stronger teams, better outcomes, and happier clients. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building together. To our past and present Logicians, thank you for continuing to make these recognitions possible and meaningful.”

"This recognition belongs entirely to our people," said Travis Jones, COO of Logic20/20. "Over the last decade, and especially recently, I’ve been inspired by how this team shows up for one another. It’s that genuine spirit of empathy, connection, and mutual support that makes Logic20/20 special, and it’s why I’m so grateful to work alongside this team every day."

Seattle Business Magazine’s annual award program evaluates organizations on workplace policies, practices, and employee experience. Rankings are determined through anonymous employee surveys conducted statewide.

You just read:

About

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in AI & Analytics, Digital Strategy & Transformation, and Grid Operations. We are a ten-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.

